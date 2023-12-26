Japan to break up app store monopoly in 2024

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The Japanese government is considering a major antitrust move that could shake up the mobile app market. According to Nikkei’s report, the government plans to submit a law to the country’s parliament in 2024 to open mobile app stores to competition.

The proposed law would prevent companies that provide smartphone OS, such as Apple and Google, from monopolizing app store operations and payment systems. This would encourage competition from other companies and potentially lead to lower prices, more innovative apps, and a better overall user experience.

There are increasing concerns regarding the power held by big tech companies such as Apple and Google. Recently, these companies have been accused of using their strong market positions to inhibit competition and gain excessive profits from developers and users.

If the Japanese government’s law is passed, it could significantly impact the global mobile app market. Apple and Google currently control the vast majority of the market, and their grip on the market could be weakened if they are forced to open up their app stores to competition.

The proposed law could also benefit Japanese tech companies, which could develop their own app stores and payment systems. This could help them to grow and compete with international giants.