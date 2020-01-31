Microsoft has pushed the January 2020 firmware update to Surface Studio 2. The firmware update brings some improvement in the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can see the official changelog below.
Surface Studio 2
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version & Update Notes
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17017.115
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17017.115
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17017.115
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters
|15.68.17017.115
Earlier today, Microsoft also released the January firmware update for Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7. You see the official changelog by clicking on this link.
To install the latest firmware update on your Surface Pro 7, or Surface Studio 2, or Surface Laptop 3, head over to Settings> Update & security> Check for Updates.
Comments