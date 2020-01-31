Microsoft has pushed the January 2020 firmware update to Surface Studio 2. The firmware update brings some improvement in the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Studio 2

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version & Update Notes Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17017.115 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17017.115 improves Bluetooth connectivity. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17017.115 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters 15.68.17017.115 resolves Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Earlier today, Microsoft also released the January firmware update for Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7. You see the official changelog by clicking on this link.

To install the latest firmware update on your Surface Pro 7, or Surface Studio 2, or Surface Laptop 3, head over to Settings> Update & security> Check for Updates.