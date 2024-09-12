Is Microsoft 365 down? Yes, it is, and you're not the only one

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is Microsoft 365 down? Chances are you’re asking the same question. As of now, on September 12 at the time of this publishing, Microsoft’s popular service has been experiencing a downtime, affecting thousands of users.

Ookla’s Downdetector recorded a spike in down reporting from over 20,000 users, which is “possibly related to issues in Microsoft Azure.” The downtime report started at around 04:30 AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) and it continued to spike all the way up, mostly affecting Outlook.

Users on social media have also expressed their frustration at the Redmond tech giant, although some may consider it as a blessing as it means one more day off at work.

“Microsoft 365 email, OneDrive, and Teams all having issues and are down for users across the world this morning,” one user says.

“Let the Microsoft 365 stay down. I don’t want to work today!,” another one says.

“We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates,” Microsoft says in an update on X, via Microsoft 365 Status handle.

The issue came just a month and a half after a faulty CrowdStrike update sent 8.5 million Windows PCs to BSOD, an incident described as the worst IT outage in history. Vital businesses, like airlines, hospitals, and even government offices were disrupted due to a memory error in the driver.

This is a developing story.