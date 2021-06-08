With iOS 15, Apple can locate your iPhone even when powered off

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 15 beta update to Apple Developer Program users. In addition to several new features, Apple has introduced some significant improvements to existing features. If your iPhone is lost or stolen, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate your device from another Apple device that you own. Until now, to locate your lost iPhone, the device should not be in turned off state.

With iOS 15, Apple is adding the ability to locate iPhones even when turned off. Yes, you can locate your devices using the Find My network even after they have been turned off. This can locate a missing device that was low on battery power or that may have been turned off by a thief.

Source: Apple