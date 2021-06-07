Apple announces iOS 15 with several brand new features

At WWDC 2021, Apple today announced iOS 15, the next major update for iOS. The iOS 15 update comes with several new features including the much-improved FaceTime app and more. You can find the details below.
FaceTime:
- Spatial Audio support
- Voice isolation
- Grid View during group video calls
- Portrait mode (background blur)
- FaceTime links that works in any browser.
- SharePlay – You can listen together, watch together and share your phone screen.
Messages:
- New collage view for photos.
- Shared with you (If someone shares news articles, music links on Messages, when you open Apple News or Apple Music apps, you can find those shared items easily)
Improved Notifications:
- New look for Notifications.
- Notification summary to easily tackle notifications
Live Text:
- Any texts in Photos can be copied with a tap. (Note: This feature is already available in Google Pixel devices). Can recognize 7 languages.
Improved Spotlight:
- Improved search experience that can provide search results based on contents of photos, etc.
Improved Photos app:
- Apple music integration with photo memories
- Memory mixes allows you to change music in photo memories
Apple Pay:
- Ability to store your IDs is coming to iPhone.
Improved Apple Maps:
- New maps coming to Spain, Portugal. Later this year, it is coming to Italy and Australia.
- Elevation, custom designed landmarks, new night time mode, etc.
- Improved navigation with details like bike lanes, taxi and bus lanes, etc.
- Improved transit navigation with AR-based direction guidance.
Source: Apple
