Interior Design Software: 8 Best We Tested In 2025

Top Interior Design Software of 2025

Finding the right interior design software can be a game-changer, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting to explore your creative side. The market is flooded with options, each boasting unique features and capabilities. To help you navigate this landscape, we’ve rigorously tested a range of interior design software, and in this article, we’ll present our top 8 picks for 2025.

From user-friendly interfaces to advanced rendering capabilities, the software on this list offers something for everyone. We’ll delve into the strengths and weaknesses of each platform, highlighting their key features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Which Interior Design Software Is Right for You?

Here are our top 8 tested and rated interior design software to consider in 2025:

1. SketchUp

SketchUp is a versatile 3D modeling program widely used for architectural and interior design. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of pre-built models make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced designers. The software allows you to create detailed floor plans, experiment with different layouts, and visualize your designs in 3D. SketchUp’s robust community provides ample resources and tutorials to help you master the software.

With SketchUp, you can easily import your own textures and materials, allowing for highly customized designs. The software also supports various plugins that extend its functionality, making it a powerful tool for creating photorealistic renderings and animations. Its collaboration features are robust, allowing teams to work together on complex projects.

Key Features:

Extensive 3D model library

Intuitive interface

Plugin support for enhanced functionality

Collaboration tools

Customizable textures and materials

Pricing: SketchUp offers various subscription plans, including a free web-based version and paid versions with more advanced features, starting at $119 per year.

2. Planner 5D

Planner 5D is a user-friendly interior design software that’s perfect for homeowners and renters looking to visualize their space. The software offers a wide range of furniture and decor options, allowing you to experiment with different styles and layouts. Its 2D and 3D viewing modes provide a comprehensive view of your design.

Planner 5D’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to create floor plans and arrange furniture. The software also includes a “Snapshot” feature that allows you to capture realistic images of your designs. The platform is available on multiple devices, so you can work on your projects from anywhere.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop interface

Extensive furniture and decor library

2D and 3D viewing modes

Snapshot feature for realistic renderings

Multi-device compatibility

Pricing: Planner 5D offers a free version with limited features and paid subscriptions for access to the full library and advanced tools, starting at $9.99 per month.

3. HomeByMe

HomeByMe is an online interior design platform that allows you to create realistic 3D models of your home. The software offers a wide range of furniture and decor options from popular brands, making it easy to find the perfect pieces for your space. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive tools make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced designers.

HomeByMe’s “Inspiration” section provides a wealth of ideas and design tips. The software also allows you to share your designs with friends and family for feedback. Its rendering capabilities produce high-quality images that accurately represent your vision.

Key Features:

Extensive furniture and decor library from popular brands

User-friendly interface

Inspiration section for design ideas

Sharing capabilities for feedback

High-quality rendering

Pricing: HomeByMe offers a free version with limited features and paid options for creating more projects and accessing additional content, starting at $29.99 per project pack.

4. RoomSketcher

RoomSketcher is a powerful yet easy-to-use interior design software that allows you to create detailed floor plans and 3D visualizations. The software offers a wide range of furniture and decor options, as well as the ability to customize colors and materials. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive tools make it a great choice for both professionals and homeowners.

RoomSketcher’s “Live 3D” feature allows you to walk through your designs in real-time. The software also includes tools for creating elevations and sections, providing a complete view of your project. Its collaboration features enable teams to work together seamlessly.

Key Features:

Detailed floor plan creation

Live 3D walkthroughs

Elevation and section tools

Customizable colors and materials

Collaboration features

Pricing: RoomSketcher offers a free version with limited features and paid subscriptions for access to advanced tools and unlimited projects, starting at $49 per year.

5. Foyr Neo

Foyr Neo is a cloud-based interior design software designed for professionals. It offers advanced features such as photorealistic rendering, 3D modeling, and virtual reality walkthroughs. The software’s intuitive interface and comprehensive toolset make it a powerful tool for creating stunning designs.

Foyr Neo’s AI-powered design assistant can help you generate design ideas and optimize your layouts. The software also includes a vast library of furniture and decor options, as well as the ability to import your own models. Its collaboration features allow teams to work together on complex projects in real-time.

Key Features:

Photorealistic rendering

3D modeling

Virtual reality walkthroughs

AI-powered design assistant

Collaboration features

Pricing: Foyr Neo offers various subscription plans based on usage and features, starting at $59 per month.

6. Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D is a free, open-source interior design software that allows you to create detailed floor plans and 3D visualizations. The software offers a wide range of furniture and decor options, as well as the ability to import your own models. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive tools make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced designers.

Sweet Home 3D’s “Virtual Visit” feature allows you to walk through your designs in real-time. The software also includes tools for creating elevations and sections, providing a complete view of your project. Its open-source nature allows for extensive customization and community support.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Detailed floor plan creation

Virtual Visit feature

Elevation and section tools

Customizable models

Pricing: Sweet Home 3D is free to use.

7. AutoCAD Architecture

AutoCAD Architecture is a specialized version of AutoCAD designed for architects and interior designers. The software offers advanced features such as parametric modeling, automated documentation, and collaboration tools. Its comprehensive toolset and industry-standard format make it a powerful tool for creating complex designs.

AutoCAD Architecture’s “Architectural Objects” feature allows you to create and manage intelligent building components. The software also includes tools for generating schedules and reports, streamlining the design process. Its compatibility with other Autodesk products ensures seamless integration with your workflow.

Key Features:

Parametric modeling

Automated documentation

Architectural Objects

Schedule and report generation

Collaboration tools

Pricing: AutoCAD Architecture is available as part of the AutoCAD subscription, starting at $245 per month.

8. Chief Architect

Chief Architect is a professional-grade interior design software that offers advanced features such as 3D modeling, photorealistic rendering, and construction documentation. The software’s comprehensive toolset and intuitive interface make it a powerful tool for creating stunning designs.

Chief Architect’s “Kitchen & Bath” design tools allow you to create detailed layouts for these spaces. The software also includes tools for generating construction documents, streamlining the building process. Its extensive library of furniture and decor options provides a wealth of design possibilities.

Key Features:

3D modeling

Photorealistic rendering

Construction documentation

Kitchen & Bath design tools

Extensive furniture and decor library

Pricing: Chief Architect offers various subscription plans and purchase options, starting at $2,995 for a perpetual license.

Feature Comparison

Feature SketchUp Planner 5D HomeByMe RoomSketcher Foyr Neo

FAQ

