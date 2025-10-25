How To Copy Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Taking a screenshot on Windows 11 is a fundamental skill for capturing important information, sharing moments, or documenting processes. Whether you need to grab a full screen, a specific window, or just a selected area, Windows 11 offers multiple built-in tools to get the job done quickly and efficiently. This guide will walk you through the various methods available, ensuring you can capture your screen exactly as you need it.

This comprehensive guide will show you all the ways you can copy your screen on Windows 11, including using keyboard shortcuts, the Snipping Tool, and even third-party software. By the end of this article, you’ll be a screenshot pro, ready to capture anything and everything on your screen.

What Are The Ways To Copy Your Screen on Windows 11?

Using the Print Screen Key (PrtScn)

The Print Screen key is the quickest way to capture your entire screen. Here’s how to use it:

Press the PrtScn key on your keyboard. (Sometimes labeled “Print Scrn” or similar). The screenshot is copied to your clipboard. Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or even Microsoft Word. Paste the screenshot by pressing Ctrl + V. Edit and save the image as needed.

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method automatically saves your screenshot as a file:

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim, indicating a screenshot has been taken. The screenshot is automatically saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This method captures only the active window:

Select the window you want to capture by clicking on it. Press the Alt + PrtScn keys simultaneously. The screenshot of the active window is copied to your clipboard. Open an image editing program and paste the screenshot (Ctrl + V). Edit and save the image.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool offers more flexibility and editing options:

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open the application. Click New to start a new snip. Select the type of snip you want:

Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Click on a window to capture it.

Click on a window to capture it. Full-screen Snip: Captures the entire screen.

Captures the entire screen. Free-form Snip: Draw a custom shape around the area you want to capture.

The screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window. Use the built-in editing tools to annotate, highlight, or crop the image. Click the Save icon to save the screenshot.

Using the Windows Key + Shift + S (Snip & Sketch)

This shortcut opens the Snip & Sketch tool directly:

Press the Windows key + Shift + S keys simultaneously. The screen will dim, and a small menu will appear at the top of the screen. Select the type of snip you want (same options as Snipping Tool). The screenshot is copied to your clipboard. Click the notification that appears to open the screenshot in the Snip & Sketch tool. Edit and save the image.

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use a Cloud Storage Service: Services like Dropbox or OneDrive can automatically upload your screenshots to the cloud for easy sharing and backup.

Services like Dropbox or OneDrive can automatically upload your screenshots to the cloud for easy sharing and backup. Customize Keyboard Shortcuts: Some third-party apps allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts for taking screenshots.

Some third-party apps allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts for taking screenshots. Explore Third-Party Screenshot Tools: Programs like Greenshot, ShareX, and Lightshot offer advanced features like scrolling screenshots, annotation tools, and direct uploading to image hosting sites.

Programs like Greenshot, ShareX, and Lightshot offer advanced features like scrolling screenshots, annotation tools, and direct uploading to image hosting sites. Keep Your Screen Clean: Close unnecessary windows and tabs before taking a screenshot to avoid clutter.

Close unnecessary windows and tabs before taking a screenshot to avoid clutter. Use Annotations: Add arrows, text, and highlights to your screenshots to draw attention to specific areas.

Comparing Screenshot Methods

Feature Print Screen (PrtScn) Windows Key + PrtScn Alt + PrtScn Snipping Tool Windows Key + Shift + S Capture Area Full Screen Full Screen Active Window Customizable Customizable Auto Save No Yes No No No Editing Options Limited Limited Limited Extensive Extensive Ease of Use Very Easy Very Easy Easy Easy Easy Best For Quick full screen capture Automatic saving of full screen Capturing active window Customizable captures with editing Quick customizable captures with editing

Mastering Screen Capture on Windows 11

With these methods, you’ll be able to quickly and easily capture anything on your Windows 11 screen. Choose the method that best suits your needs and start capturing!

FAQ

How do I take a scrolling screenshot on Windows 11? Unfortunately, Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in scrolling screenshot feature. You’ll need to use a third-party tool like ShareX or PicPick.

Where are screenshots saved on Windows 11? Screenshots taken with the Windows Key + PrtScn are saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder.

Can I change the default save location for screenshots? Yes, you can change the default save location by modifying the registry, but it’s recommended to use third-party software for a simpler process.

How can I edit a screenshot after taking it? You can paste the screenshot into an image editing program like Paint or Photoshop, or use the built-in editing tools in the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch.

Is there a way to take a screenshot of a video? Yes, you can use the Print Screen key or the Snipping Tool while the video is playing. Alternatively, many video players have a built-in screenshot function.

