Intel to discontinue its RealSense product lineup

Intel has now confirmed that it will discontinue its RealSense product lineup. Intel RealSense offers a range of vision technologies from LiDAR, stereo depth and standalone SLAM to facial authentication. It allows developers to easily build vision-based solution based on open SDKs.

The current Intel RealSense product lineup includes the following:

Intel provided the following statement to CRN:

“We are winding down our RealSense business and transitioning our computer vision talent, technology and products to focus on advancing innovative technologies that better support our core businesses and IDM 2.0 strategy.”

Intel also confirmed that it will continue to meet its commitments to its current customers. Intel is also working with RealSense team and customers to ensure a smooth transition.