Intel reveals major system requirements for AI PCs

We’ve long been hearing about AI PCs, but Microsoft hasn’t shared with the world what those machines will be capable of. But now that Microsoft is nearing the release of a version of Windows packed with AI features, details have started to emerge regarding some of the system requirements for getting the “AI PC” tag.

In a press briefing to The Verge, Intel said that PCs will come with a dedicated Copilot key to be called an AI PC. Back in January, we heard that the Copilot key was coming to Windows PC keyboards, which triggered mostly negative reactions from Windows users. If you’re one of those users, you need not worry, as the Copilot key is only for AI PCs.

However, limiting the presence of the Copilot key to AI PCs isn’t good news for those who want to buy an AI PC without the Copilot key. To be eligible for the AI PC branding, laptops must also be powered by Intel Core Ultra chips, which have a dedicated NPU and are designed for premium laptops, besides offering the Copilot key. So, at this moment, you can’t assemble an AI PC and not have the Copilot key. That’s simply not an option at this moment.

“Our joint aligned definition, Intel and Microsoft, we’ve aligned on Core Ultra, Copilot, and Copilot key,” explains Todd Lewellen, head of the PC ecosystem at Intel. “From an Intel perspective our AI PC has Core Ultra and it has an integrated NPU because it is unlocking all kinds of new capabilities and functions in the AI space. We have great alignment with Microsoft, but there are going to be some systems out there that may not have the physical key on it but it does have our integrated NPU.”

Microsoft’s recently announced Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are being marketed as AI PCs, and they do come with the dedicated Copilot key. If you’re a fan of the Copilot key, Surface is currently the only option. But now that it’s been announced as a mandatory feature, wait for more companies to launch their AI PCs if you don’t want to buy a Surface.