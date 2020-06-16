Intel announces RealSense Depth Camera D455 with twice the range

Intel today announced the new RealSense Depth Camera D455 with twice the range when compared to previous generation models. The new D455 camera now supports range up to 6 meters, without sacrificing field of view. It also comes with global shutters for the depth and RGB sensors to improve correspondence between the two different data streams and to match the FoV between the depth sensors and the RGB sensor.

Here’s how it works:

The D455 achieves less than 2% Z-error at 4 meters with several improvements. First, the depth sensors are located 95 millimeters apart, providing greater depth accuracy at a longer range. Second, the depth and RGB sensors are placed on the same stiffener, resulting in an improved alignment of color and depth. Lastly, the RGB sensor has the same field of view as the depth sensors, further improving correlation of depth and color points.

The Intel RealSense Depth Camera D455 is now available for pre-order for $239 from the source link below.

Source: Intel