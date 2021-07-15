Latest Intel Graphics Driver update brings support for Windows 11

Intel today released an updated graphics driver v30.0.100.9684 for PCs with Intel processors. This driver update brings support for Windows 11. After you install this update, you will be able to enjoy Microsoft’s Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher. You can learn about the Auto HDR feature available in Windows 11 here.
Find the full change log below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Windows® 11 Support
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS
- Support for F1 2021*
Optimizations to reduce load times and stuttering in Moonlight Blade*(DX12) and Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12). Support for Windows 11 Microsoft Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher
DEVELOPER HIGHLIGHTS:
- This driver is WDDM 3.0 compliant.
- DirectX*12 Shader Model 6.6 compiler support
- Support for DirectML enhancements and optimizations
- Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)*6 Driver Update
Fixed Issues
- Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphic anomalies seen in Fortnite, Balan: Wonderworld.
- Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Intermittent crash or hang seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12).
- Blank Display observed with 5120×2160 resolution at 50Hz setting.
- Intermittent crash or hang seen in Shadowman Remastered(Vulkan), Dark Souls III, Gangstar New Orleans, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan), World of Tanks (DX12).
- Minor graphic anomalies seen in Dirt 5 (DX12), Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12), Control (DX12), Far Cry: New Dawn (when starting from a saved file), 3DMark: FireStrike.
- HDMI 2.0 monitor cannot light up after resume from sleep or standby.
- Display abnormal when 4K monitor connected and switched to duplicate displays.
- Visual anomalies seen on internal panel during .wmv movie playback in Movies & TV app under high CPU usage on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ H-Series mobile Processors.
Known Issues
- Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Burnout Paradise Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (DX12), Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan), Doom Eternal (Vulkan), Metro Exodus (DX12) when changing graphics settings, Moonlight Blade (DX12), Necromunda: Hired gun (DX12) (when choosing Shadow option other than low), Need for Speed Payback, NBA 2K21 (DX12) (when switching resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12) while running benchmark, Redout: Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil Village (DX12), Scarlet Nexus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (after switching to DX12 and SMAA 4x and playing for 10 minutes), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (in online mode), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, War Thunder.
- Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 while playing video, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Crysis Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Dark Souls 3, Death Stranding (DX12), Deus Ex Mankind Divided (DX12), Doom Eternal (Vulkan) (in-game menu), Elex, Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Gears of War Ultimate Edition (DX12), Hitman 2 (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12), Just Cause 4, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft VR (DX12 when launched with audio enabled), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12), Starcraft 2, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
(Vulkan), 3DMark Fire Strike.
- Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Rage 2 (Vulkan) (when entering main menu), Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (during ALT + ENTER), SMITE, The Witcher 3, Warframe (DX12).
- Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Forza Motorsport 6 (DX12), GRID 2019 (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12), Rocket League (when CMAA Enabled), Serious Sam 4 (Vulkan).
Source: Intel
