Instant Checkmate Review: Is It Any Good?

Looking for a comprehensive Instant Checkmate review?

Instant Checkmate is a powerful public records search service that offers a quick way to run online background checks. It’s designed for users in America and reveals a range of information. For instance, you can use it to track someone’s traffic records, arrest details, court documents, addresses, age, and known aliases.

But how reliable and user-friendly is Instant Checkmate? And is it the right fit for you? That we’ll find out in this guide.

Legal Disclaimer – Instant Checkmate isn’t a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The site can’t be used for employment, credit, tenant screening, or related purposes.

Features

It’s especially useful for assessing someone’s history of violence. It lets you swiftly search for arrest records to reveal felony and misdemeanor offenses, and speeding tickets. It’s an alternative to traditional methods for getting detailed information on individuals.

People Search

One of Instant Checkmate’s standout features is its highly-used people search option. It lets you access detailed background information by entering basic details about an individual.

For accurate results, you need to provide both the first and last name. Also, specifying a state improves search quality.

This tool is available for anyone to use and if you find your personal information on the site, you can request its deletion.

However, note that this only removes your data from Instant Checkmate, not from external sources. That said, the search feature ensures user anonymity and operates without alerts. Additional details like age, gender, and family connections further refine search results.

Though there’s quite some loading time, the person’s search delivers reliable information. You can review the results and select the most relevant report.

Criminal Record Search

This feature lets you explore the criminal and violent histories of individuals.

For optimal results, be sure to provide detailed information such as precise location, full name, and age. Instant Checkmate’s comprehensive database covers felonies, misdemeanors, warrants, litigation, and traffic tickets.

It also provides specific details about the crime/s and their location/s. Also, it’s not limited to self-search; you can investigate others.

Moreover, you can request its deletion from the database.

Sex Offender Information

Instant Checkmate lets you access information about every sex offender in a specific area by simply inputting the person’s name and approximate location.

This search feature is particularly useful if you’re relocating to a new region or want to learn more about new neighbors.

It presents their locations on a map, detailed identities, and even photos when available. That said, note that information on sex offenders is widely accessible and can’t be removed by agents.

Reverse Phone Lookup

Reverse Phone Lookup lets you investigate the owner of an unidentified number that repeatedly calls you. This feature provides a detailed record containing the caller’s entire name, address, demographic information, and phone number. Moreover, you can determine if the number is associated with a company.

However, this feature isn’t immediately noticeable on the website. If you want to use it frequently, it’s worth saving the page to your bookmarks for quick access.

Customer Support

At Instant Checkmate, customer support is available on weekdays from 10 am to 10 pm EST via email and phone. Spanish-speaking assistance is also provided Monday through Friday from 11 am to 8 pm EST.

Generally speaking, emails receive a response within 24 hours. If you need to stop your subscription, just inform the company without hassle. The customer service team isn’t pushy, and refund requests are handled promptly.

If you find your personal info on the site, you can ask customer service to delete it. Your request is processed quickly, and within 2 days, your information will be removed.

Mobile App

If you’re an Android user, you can conveniently download and use Instant Checkmate’s mobile app on your phone. Unfortunately, as of now, iOS users don’t have access to the app.

The Android app, however, has generally positive reviews on the Google Play Store. Users are praising its user-friendly interface, accurate data, and overall utility.

Though some reported login issues, they’re usually promptly addressed and resolved.

Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate is generally user-friendly with an intuitive interface. On the website, you input the person’s first and last name, city, and state, and optionally, their gender.

Within minutes, it provides a detailed report including phone numbers, arrest records, felonies, and more. Though the versatile database causes a brief wait, it’s quicker than manual background checks. Instant Checkmate reviews from customers also testify that it’s easy to use.

According to Instant Checkmate, its search is based on millions of data points from diverse sources, so you can expect occasional inaccuracies.

Pricing

IInstant Checkmate provides cost-effective bundles. If you’re looking for a specific feature like the reverse phone lookup, you can purchase it separately to save some money. You can also bundle it with your current subscription plan.

That said, here’s an overview of Instant Checkmate’s pricing:

Person Reports

1-month plan – $35.12/mo

3-month plan – $28.09/mo

Phone Reports

1-month plan – $5.99/mo

Here’s a quick comparison of these reports:

Person Report Details Phone Report Details Birth information Owner’s name Photos Photos Phone numbers Owner’s address Social media profiles Social media profiles Email addresses Address history Address history Possible Associates Employment history Educational history Business ownership Assets Criminal records Traffic records Court records

Remember that you can’t purchase individual reports separately at this time.

Add-On Pricing

Instant Checkmate also offers add-ons like PDF reports and Dark Web Monitoring.

You can get PDF reports at a one-time fee of $3.99. It lets you download and view reports anytime, share them via email, or print a hard copy.

The Dark Web Monitoring add-on protects your sensitive identity information for $1.99 per month. Using this feature, you can monitor the dark web for stolen passwords and safeguard personal credentials.

Trial

Though there’s no risk-free trial period, Instant Checkmate does offer limited-time offers, like a 5-day trial for $1. This lets you explore the service.

Verdict

Instant Checkmate provides a range of features for background checks, but the long wait times and occasional inaccuracies are sometimes frustrating.

Moreover, I believe there should be a free trial and PDF reports should be free to download. Despite these drawbacks, Instant Checkmate remains a reliable tool for seeking detailed information on someone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Instant Checkmate legitimate?

Yes, Instant Checkmate is legitimate. Established in 2010, it prioritizes safety in its background check services.

Moreover, Instant Checkmate’s website uses SSL certificates and 256-bit encryption to safeguard user data.

Is Instant Checkmate free to use?

No, Instant Checkmate isn’t free to use. Accessing reports requires a paid membership. Its services are also priced higher than comparable websites.

How do I remove myself from Instant Checkmate?

To remove yourself from Instant Checkmate, contact customer support on weekdays from 10 am to 10 pm EST via email or phone. They’ll remove your info within 2 days.

What does Instant Checkmate tell you?

Instant Checkmate provides background checks on individuals using various search terms. With a name-based search, you can input a person’s first and last name, along with their city and state to start a background check.

Moreover, the people search feature lets you browse an alphabetical list of names. For criminal records, you can keep track of arrest and conviction history by entering the person’s first name, last name, and state.

Does Instant Checkmate notify the person?

No, Instant Checkmate doesn’t notify individuals when someone runs a background check on them. It adheres to legal and ethical guidelines and prioritizes privacy and confidentiality.

Where does Instant Checkmate get its information?

Instant Checkmate’s information is sourced from public databases, government records, social media, and company press releases.

Like most people search websites, Instant Checkmate ensures information is gathered ethically from publicly accessible sources.

How much does Instant Checkmate cost?

Instant Checkmate offers two pricing plans. The Unlimited Reports for 1 Month plan costs $35.12 per month, and the Power User plan provides Unlimited Reports for 3 Months at $28.09 per month. Moreover, Instant Checkmate doesn’t offer a free trial, but it does have a limited 5-day trial for $1.

Feel free to visit the pricing section in my Instant Checkmate review for more detailed info.