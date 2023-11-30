CheckPeople Review – How Reliable Is It?

This CheckPeople review will answer some of the most important questions you have about the service.

If you’ve ever felt the need to do a thorough background check on someone you just met, or you’re looking for a long-lost family member, you must’ve heard of this tool.

Founded in Palo Alto, California, CheckPeople is one of the best people finder and background check websites around. It has over 20 years of experience, giving you access to relevant information about whomever you want to look into at an affordable price.

But is it a good fit for you? Let me help you decide!

Legal Disclaimer – Checkpeople isn’t a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The site can’t be used for employment, credit, tenant screening, or related purposes.

Features

Checkpeople.com scans huge databases of public records, which include marriage and divorce records, phone books, sexual offenders’ and criminal record lists, and lots more.

When you search for information on the website, you get all the results compiled in one single comprehensive report.

This report offers information about whether or not the person of interest has a criminal record, their contact details (old and new, if any), birth certificates, court documents, and many others.

Additionally, the site gives you info detailing a person’s history of personal injury, bankruptcy, court rulings, and more.

Now, let’s check out its core features in more detail:

In-depth Web Search

The website lets you find hidden details about a person. These include old social media accounts, pictures, posts, and comments made.

This gives you insight into a person’s past, so you can decide if they are who they claim to be and if they have controversial moments in their past.

Customize Search

Searching on Checkpeople.com is easy and is customizable as all you need is the person’s first and last name. For a faster and more direct response, knowing their state and city also helps.

Inputting this information on the website will return multiple results, and you’re left with determining who exactly you’re looking for.

In clear terms, you don’t need to have all the information about a person before you search for them on CheckPeople.

Public Records

As mentioned earlier, CheckPeople makes use of a wide array of public records and databases to find information, mainly for background checks.

These public records include court rulings, birth certificates, marriage and divorce records, assault and sexual offenders lists, bankruptcies, and liens, amongst others.

Reverse Phone Lookup

This feature helps you search for a phone number and see the name, address, and other contact information of the person it belongs to.

To use it, all you have to do is enter the phone number you want to look up in the search bar.

With this, you’re able to protect yourself from unsolicited calls and text messages.

Criminal Background Checks

The tool can help you comb through public records from local, regional, state, and federal courthouses to collect info about a person’s criminal activity.

However, the website states that it cannot provide any information that violates anyone’s constitutional right to privacy. As such, identifiable details will not be included when you conduct a criminal background check.

Ease of Use

CheckPeople has a clean and beginner-friendly interface. I could enter a few parameters and start a comprehensive search as soon as I landed on its homepage without having to sign up first. So, I started a search to find out if I had any namesakes in Connecticut, USA.

Then, I waited for less than 15 minutes as it started a 3-step process to gather all the available information about my query.

In Step 1, the tool searched through different social media platforms, including Facebook, Google+, and Instagram.

I was prompted to accept a few terms and conditions along the way. In Step 2, it searched through available public records from law enforcement institutions to build a report of any criminal history about my person of interest.

Toward the end of the search process, it requested my email address in order to save the search results.

In Step 3, which was also the last one, it compiled the personal information about the person of interest. It then sorted all the information it was able to find into a concise and easy-to-read report.

After that, I was directed to a checkout page where I had to pay $1 to gain access to the results.

Talking about payments, CheckPeople accepts payment methods like Credit Cards, PayPal, or Amazon Pay.

However, I was unable to pay to get the results, and that’s because I am not in the United States.

CheckPeople is a geo-restricted US-only website, and since it deals with sensitive data about United States citizens, it uses state-of-the-art privacy mechanisms to prevent subscription access to anyone who’s outside the country.

In fact, I tried using a VPN to circumvent the website’s detection mechanisms in order to subscribe, but it didn’t work.

Overall, using the website was a smooth and fast experience that ended with me almost obtaining information that would have taken me weeks or months to collect on my own.

Pricing

CheckPeople has pricing plans based on how much you use its services.

Here they are at a glance:

5-Day trial – $1. This allows you to test the service for 5 days. If you don’t cancel before the final day, you’ll be charged for its more expensive subscriptions:

Starters (1 month) – $27.65 per month. With this plan, you get to enjoy 1 month of unlimited searches and reports on CheckPeople’s website.

Intermediate users (2 months)- $22.97 per month. For the duration of this subscription, you have access to unlimited reports and other features of the website.

Power users – $17.16 per month. As opposed to other plans, this one you get a more affordable deal, but with limited features.

Every subscription plan automatically renews by itself. So, remember to cancel on time if you no longer need the service.

Additionally, CheckPeople doesn’t have a money-back guarantee and according to its Terms of Service, refunds are only issued on a case-by-case basis.

CheckPeople Review – Verdict

Although CheckPeople’s subscriptions are relatively expensive, it offers great features to back up its pricing.

The service is easy to use and provides comprehensive details about the person of interest, such as criminal past, social media profiles, contact information, and much more.

Additionally, after running the background checks, you get to have the results compiled in a single easy-to-read report.

As you can see, I enjoyed using the service. But to be as fair as possible, let me give you a quick overview of its strengths and weaknesses:

Pros:

Easy to use

Well-organized search results

Search for mugshots (if the person has any)

Unlimited background checks

Offers all the necessary features for a comprehensive background check.

Cons:

Subscription cancellation could take a while

No 24/7 customer service

Additional information is required to narrow down search results

User security isn’t guaranteed on the website

No money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions

This CheckPeople review would be incomplete without answering some FAQs. Below are some of the most important ones:

Is CheckPeople.com legit?

Yes, CheckPeople is a legitimate service, and there are lots of people who have used the website and are satisfied with the results they got.

On the other hand, some people are dissatisfied. And if you happen to be one of them, you should know that the site doesn’t have a money-back guarantee.

How safe is CheckPeople.com?

Regarding safety, CheckPeople claims that all your searches will be private, confidential, and secure.

However, the service admits that it could share your information with third-party companies for personalized adverts and other purposes.

How can I get a free background check on someone?

You can get a free background check on someone by searching through their social media for information about them. Websites like LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram are great for that purpose if you know how to use them. Other free background check websites include PeopleFinderFree, Beenverified, and of course, Google.

The truth is that there are tons of people search websites that offer free background checks. However, you can’t always expect prompt responses and accurate reports from them.

Will someone know if I do a background check?

No! Background checks can be done 100% anonymously and CheckPeople promises that your searches remain confidential.

However, if the background check includes a report on your credit history, you may see a mention in your credit report stating that an inquiry was made.