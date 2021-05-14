Microsoft today announced the rollout of Immersive Reader to SharePoint pages and news posts has been completed.

The Immersive Reader uses proven techniques to improve reading and writing for people regardless of their age or ability. This feature will be available on all modern pages and news posts except for home pages.

Viewers of SharePoint pages and news posts will see a button on the page command bar to open the Immersive Reader. In this initial release, the Immersive Reader will only read content contained in text web parts.

Microsoft is also adding Immersive Reader directly into the OneDrive menus to launch it on Word documents and text files.