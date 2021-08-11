Whenever Microsoft makes a major change to the Windows user interface, there are those who dislike it enough to pay to go back to the old version.
ISV Stardock has for many years catered to those customers for Start Menu replacements, dating back to the atrocious Windows 8 Start screen.
Now the company is back with Start11, a Start Menu replacement for Windows 11.
Start11 restores the Classic Start Menu in Windows 10/11 and currently offers:
- Choose from several Start menu layouts
- Works on Windows 10/11
- Integrate Stardock’s “Fences” into the Start Menu
- Quickly access search on your desktop
- Add color / texture to the Start menu and taskbar
The company is looking to add the following features:
- Significantly faster search / detailed search results
- Improved search results with new search engine
- Perform simple math problems in the search box
- Additional style options
- Enhanced productivity features
- Improved configurability of Windows 7 / Modern modes
The app is currently in beta but will retail for $4.99/£4.99 on release. Check it out here.
via betanews.
