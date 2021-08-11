Whenever Microsoft makes a major change to the Windows user interface, there are those who dislike it enough to pay to go back to the old version.

ISV Stardock has for many years catered to those customers for Start Menu replacements, dating back to the atrocious Windows 8 Start screen.

Now the company is back with Start11, a Start Menu replacement for Windows 11.

Gallery

Start11 restores the Classic Start Menu in Windows 10/11 and currently offers:

Choose from several Start menu layouts

Works on Windows 10/11

Integrate Stardock’s “Fences” into the Start Menu

Quickly access search on your desktop

Add color / texture to the Start menu and taskbar

The company is looking to add the following features:

Significantly faster search / detailed search results

Improved search results with new search engine

Perform simple math problems in the search box

Additional style options

Enhanced productivity features

Improved configurability of Windows 7 / Modern modes

The app is currently in beta but will retail for $4.99/£4.99 on release. Check it out here.

via betanews.