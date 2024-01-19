If You Block Someone on Instagram Can They See Your Profile? Here's the Truth

If you block someone on Instagram can they see your profile? Read on to find out everything there is to know about blocking on this platform.

If You Block Someone on Instagram Can They See Your Profile?

If you block someone on Instagram, they can see your profile, but they won’t be able to view your posts, followers, or profile picture. Your username will still be visible, though.

Also, if you have messages with them, they’ll be able to view your profile picture in the messages section.

In short, they’ll know that your profile exists, but they won’t be able to view the content or interact with you.

What Does Someone See When You Block Them on Instagram?

When you block a person, they won’t be able to view your profile directly. However, if they search your profile ID through the Instagram Search bar, your name may appear.

The messages with the person will remain intact and if your profile is accessed through those messages or the direct link, your posts won’t be visible.

However, here’s the thing.

If the blocked user logs out of Instagram, he/she can view your public profile. Also, likes and comments from other public profiles on your posts will be visible.

Can Someone You Blocked on Instagram See Your Followers?

When you block someone, the person won’t be able to view your followers and following. Actually, nothing will be visible on their end.

If they log out, they’ll be able to view your public followers only.

When You Block Someone Can You Still See Their Profile?

Yes, if you block a user on Instagram, you can still see their profile. The number of posts on their profile, the username, and profile picture will remain visible. Other information won’t be visible.

What Does Someone’s Profile Look Like When They Block You?

If someone blocked you on Instagram, ideally you won’t be able to reach their profile through Search. But if you reach through messages or the direct link, then you won’t notice anything other than their username.

Interestingly, if you check messages with them, you can still view their profile picture including the latest profile picture.

Can You Block Someone and They Still See Your Profile Picture?

It depends! If you don’t have any messages with the blocked person, they won’t be able to see anything. However, if you have messages, then they can view your profile picture on the messages window. Even if you change your profile picture, the new one will be visible.

Can You Hide Your Profile from Someone Without Blocking Them on Instagram?

If you haven’t accepted a person as your follower, then making your account private can be helpful. But in this case, your profile will be hidden from all public users, not just one.

The procedure to make your account private is as follows:

1. Click on your profile picture.

2. Click on the Menu button at the top-right corner.

3. Scroll down and click on Account privacy.

4. Turn the switch ON for Private account.

What Is a Soft Block on Instagram?

A soft block on Instagram is when you block someone and then unblock them. In this case, your account will automatically get unfollowed by the person.

Other than this, the likes and comments by that person will be removed from your posts. This way, you’ll be able to remove all traces of your public interaction with them.

Summary

So, if you block someone on Instagram can they see your profile? In most cases, the blocked person doesn’t have access to your profile – except if they have previous messages with you. Hopefully, this article has answered all your blocking-related questions!