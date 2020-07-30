Huawei overtakes Samsung to be No.1 smartphone maker in the world

Despite the ban from US government, Huawei is still going strong. Canalys today reported that Huawei has overtaken Samsung to be No.1 smartphone maker in the world. In Q2 2020, Huawei shipped 55.8 million smartphones, down 5% year on year. But Samsung only shipped 53.7 million smartphones, down 30% when compared to last year. As expected, Huawei’s international sales fell 27%, thanks to restrictions imposed by the US government.

“This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago,” said Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened. Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business. Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than 1% market share, and has seen its core markets, such as Brazil, India, the United States and Europe, ravaged by outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns.”

Source: Canalys