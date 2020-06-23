Flexible screens must be getting cheaper, as Huawei appears to be working on a mid-range handset with a screen which curves around the edge of the device, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

Uncovered in a patent application filed in November 2019 at the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), the handset solves some issues with the Mi Mix Alpha by protecting the screen on most edges, exposing only a small part which curves around the sides.

The screen appears to be designed to replace the volume and power buttons which do raise questions as to the utility of the design, as tactile buttons are generally preferable over virtual buttons.

The device appears to only have 2 cameras and a flash, suggesting it is a mid-range device, but also has no notch or punch-hole, suggesting it has an under-screen camera, an emerging technology which we will almost certainly see in the next year.

The patent was uncovered by LetsGoDigital and can be seen here.

Do our readers think this design is a reasonable compromise? Let us know below.