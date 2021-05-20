HP announces new Victus line gaming laptops to compete with Dell G-series

HP today announced the new Victus line to compete with Dell G-series in the affordable gaming laptop market. Victus by HP will deliver an accessible gaming experience built with OMEN’s DNA. The Victus by HP 16 is the first laptop in the Victus line and it comes in three color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.

Victus by HP 16 comes with a 16-inch display with options up to QHD 165 Hz and Eyesafe low-blue light. This laptop is powered by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M, up to Intel Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors along with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory.

Other highlights of Victus by HP 16:

Wide rear vents add a visual flair on top of enhanced thermal efficiency which is bolstered by five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to help keep things running cool when the action gets hot. With a single SSD up to Gen4 1TB PCIe storage or Dual SSD supporting RAID 0 storage options as well as optional Intel Optane memory are quick and simple for gaming and other activities. Ultimate Control: Ships with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals help games run sublime while accessibility to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, and the OMEN OASIS Beta raise gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

Victus by HP 16 will be available this June for a starting price of $799.99.

Source: HP