Back in 2019, Apple announced Apple Card, a new kind of credit card that is focused on simplicity, transparency, and privacy. Soon after the launch, the company published a support document confirming that users will need the Wallet app to clear the Apple card bill.

Now, Apple is simplifying things by introducing a web portal to help users pay Apple Card bill without relying on the Apple Wallet app. The new web portal will allow users to view balance, pay bills and download old card statements as PDF files. You can also use it to schedule future payments and connect/remove bank accounts. Lastly, the web portal also offers an option to contact support.

This is a big leap forward for the Apple Card as users don’t need to call Goldman Sachs if they lose access to their phone or don’t have an iOS device to begin with. This is also the first time Apple has allowed users to access their Apple Card account outside of the Wallet app that comes installed on iPhones. You can login into your Apple’s web portal with your Apple ID to access the services.