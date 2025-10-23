How To View Word Count On Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Google Docs is a powerful tool for creating and editing documents, but sometimes you need to know more about your writing than just the words themselves. Checking the word count is essential for meeting assignment requirements, staying within character limits, or simply gauging the length of your work. Fortunately, Google Docs makes it easy to access this information.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to quickly view the word count, character count, and page count of your Google Docs document. Whether you’re a student, writer, or professional, knowing how to access these statistics will help you manage your documents effectively.

Where Do I Find the Word Count in Google Docs?

Open your Google Docs document: Navigate to Google Docs and open the document you want to check. Click on “Tools” in the menu bar: This is located at the top of the screen. Select “Word count”: A new window will appear displaying the word count, characters (with spaces), and characters (without spaces). Close the window: Click “OK” or simply close the window to return to your document.

Method 2: Using the Keyboard Shortcut

Open your Google Docs document: As before, open the specific document in Google Docs. Press Ctrl+Shift+C (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+C (Mac): This shortcut will immediately open the word count window. Review the statistics: The window will display the word count, characters (with spaces), and characters (without spaces). Close the window: Click “OK” or close the window.

Method 3: Checking Word Count for a Selection

Open your Google Docs document: Access the Google Docs document you’re working on. Select the text: Highlight the specific section of text you want to analyze. Open the “Word count” tool: Use either the “Tools” menu method or the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+Shift+C or Cmd+Shift+C). View the selection statistics: The word count window will now display the word count, characters (with spaces), and characters (without spaces) for only the selected text, along with the total document count. Close the window: Click “OK” or close the window.

Understanding the Word Count Window

The word count window provides a few key pieces of information:

Words: The total number of words in the document or selection.

The total number of words in the document or selection. Characters (with spaces): The total number of characters, including spaces.

The total number of characters, including spaces. Characters (without spaces): The total number of characters, excluding spaces.

The total number of characters, excluding spaces. Pages: The total number of pages in the document.

Displaying Word Count While Typing

Google Docs offers a feature to display the word count in real-time as you type:

Open your Google Docs document: Open the document in Google Docs. Click on “Tools” in the menu bar: This is located at the top of the screen. Select “Word count”: A new window will appear displaying the word count, characters (with spaces), and characters (without spaces). Check “Display word count while typing”: This will add a small box on the bottom left corner of your screen showing the word count. Close the window: Click “OK” or simply close the window to return to your document.

Tips for Efficient Word Counting

Use keyboard shortcuts: Memorizing Ctrl+Shift+C (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+C (Mac) will save you time.

Memorizing Ctrl+Shift+C (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+C (Mac) will save you time. Check frequently: Regularly checking your word count helps you stay on track with your writing goals.

Regularly checking your word count helps you stay on track with your writing goals. Select specific sections: Focus on specific parts of your document to fine-tune your writing.

Focus on specific parts of your document to fine-tune your writing. Customize your view: Use the “Display word count while typing” feature to always see the word count.

Easy Document Statistics

Knowing how to quickly check your word count in Google Docs is a valuable skill for any writer. With these simple steps, you can easily monitor your progress and ensure your documents meet the necessary requirements.

FAQ

How do I check the word count in a Google Docs mobile app?

In the mobile app, tap the three dots in the upper right corner, then tap “Word count.”

Can I see the word count update automatically?

Yes, by using the “Display word count while typing” feature in the Tools menu.

Does Google Docs count footnotes and endnotes in the word count?

Yes, footnotes and endnotes are included in the total word count.

Is there a way to exclude certain text from the word count?

You can select the text you want to count to exclude unwanted portions of the document.

Why is the word count different in Google Docs compared to other programs?

Different programs may use different algorithms for counting words, especially when dealing with hyphenated words or special characters.

Comparison of Word Count Methods

Method Description Speed Accuracy Tools Menu Access word count through the “Tools” menu. Medium High Keyboard Shortcut Use Ctrl+Shift+C (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+C (Mac). Fast High Selection Word Count Counts words in a selected portion of the document. Medium High Display While Typing Shows a real-time word count at the bottom of the screen. Fast High

