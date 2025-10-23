Best Video Sharpening Software For Enhanced Quality

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is your video footage looking a little soft or blurry? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many factors can contribute to less-than-perfect video quality, from camera shake to poor lighting. Fortunately, the best video sharpening software can rescue your footage and bring it back into focus.

This article explores some of the top video sharpening software options available today, helping you choose the right tool to enhance your video quality and achieve professional-looking results. We’ll examine their features, pricing, and how they can help you breathe new life into your videos.

What is the Best Video Sharpening Software?

Topaz Video AI

Topaz Video AI is a powerful and versatile video enhancement tool that leverages artificial intelligence to sharpen, upscale, and denoise video footage. It’s particularly effective at restoring details and removing artifacts from older or low-resolution videos.

Topaz Video AI excels at upscaling videos to higher resolutions (like 4K or 8K) while maintaining sharpness and clarity. Its AI models are trained on vast datasets to intelligently fill in missing details and create natural-looking results. The software also offers robust denoising capabilities, removing grain and noise without sacrificing sharpness.

AI-powered upscaling

Advanced denoising

Motion artifact reduction

Frame rate conversion

Pricing: \$299

Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a user-friendly video editing software that includes a robust video sharpening tool. It’s a great option for both beginners and experienced editors who want a simple and effective way to improve video quality.

Filmora offers a range of video editing tools, including a dedicated sharpening filter. This filter allows you to adjust the intensity of the sharpening effect, ensuring that you achieve the desired level of clarity without introducing unwanted artifacts. You can also fine-tune other parameters like contrast and brightness to further enhance your video.

User-friendly interface

Adjustable sharpening filter

Color correction tools

Motion tracking

Pricing: \$79.99 (perpetual license)

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is an industry-standard video editing software that provides a comprehensive set of tools for professional video editing and enhancement. Its sharpening tools are highly precise and customizable, allowing you to achieve exceptional results.

Premiere Pro offers multiple sharpening effects, including “Unsharp Mask” and “Sharpen.” These effects allow you to control the amount, radius, and threshold of sharpening, giving you precise control over the final result. The software also supports advanced masking and layering techniques, enabling you to apply sharpening selectively to specific areas of your video.

Professional-grade sharpening tools

Advanced masking and layering

Color grading capabilities

Extensive plugin support

Pricing: \$20.99/month (as part of Adobe Creative Cloud)

Movavi Video Editor Plus

Movavi Video Editor Plus is a straightforward and intuitive video editor that includes a sharpening tool to enhance video quality. It is suitable for beginner to intermediate users.

The software lets you add a sharpen filter to your videos and adjust the settings until you find the best look for your video. It also offers other tools such as color correction, noise reduction, and stabilization.

Easy to use

Offers a variety of filters and effects

Color correction and noise reduction tools

Video stabilization

Pricing: \$79.95 (perpetual license)

Pinnacle Studio

Pinnacle Studio is a video editing software that offers a range of tools for enhancing video quality, including a sharpening filter. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced editors.

Pinnacle Studio lets you add a sharpen filter to your videos and adjust the settings. It also offers other tools such as color correction, noise reduction, and stabilization.

Offers a variety of filters and effects

Color correction and noise reduction tools

Video stabilization

Motion tracking

Pricing: \$59.99 (perpetual license)

Feature Comparison

Feature Topaz Video AI Wondershare Filmora Adobe Premiere Pro Movavi Video Editor Plus Pinnacle Studio Sharpening AI-powered Adjustable Filter Advanced Effects Adjustable Filter Adjustable Filter Upscaling Yes No Yes No No Denoising Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes User-Friendliness Moderate High Moderate High Moderate Professional Use Yes No Yes No No Pricing \$299 \$79.99 \$20.99/month \$79.95 \$59.99

Tips

Don’t over-sharpen: Too much sharpening can introduce unwanted artifacts and make your video look unnatural. Start with a subtle amount and gradually increase it until you achieve the desired result.

Too much sharpening can introduce unwanted artifacts and make your video look unnatural. Start with a subtle amount and gradually increase it until you achieve the desired result. Use masking: If only a specific area of your video needs sharpening, use masking tools to apply the effect selectively. This can help you avoid over-sharpening other parts of the video.

If only a specific area of your video needs sharpening, use masking tools to apply the effect selectively. This can help you avoid over-sharpening other parts of the video. Consider denoising: If your video is noisy, denoising it before sharpening can help to reduce the appearance of artifacts and improve the overall quality.

If your video is noisy, denoising it before sharpening can help to reduce the appearance of artifacts and improve the overall quality. Experiment with different settings: Each software offers different sharpening parameters. Experiment with these settings to find the optimal combination for your specific video.

Better Video Clarity, Better Visuals

Choosing the right video sharpening software can significantly improve the quality of your videos, making them look sharper, clearer, and more professional. Consider your specific needs and budget when selecting a tool, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different settings to achieve the best possible results.

FAQ

What causes video blurriness?

Video blurriness can be caused by factors such as camera shake, low lighting, poor focus, or low resolution.

Can video sharpening software fix all types of blurriness?

While video sharpening software can significantly improve the appearance of blurry videos, it may not be able to completely fix severe blurriness caused by extreme camera shake or out-of-focus shots.

Is it possible to over-sharpen a video?

Yes, over-sharpening a video can introduce unwanted artifacts and make it look unnatural. It’s important to use sharpening tools judiciously.

Does video sharpening software work on all video formats?

Most video sharpening software supports a wide range of video formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. However, it’s always best to check the software’s documentation to ensure compatibility with your specific video format.

Are there free video sharpening software options available?

Yes, there are some free video editing software options that include basic sharpening tools. However, these tools may not be as powerful or customizable as those found in paid software.

