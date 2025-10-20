How To View Favorite Photos On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers several ways to curate and view your favorite photos, making it easy to relive cherished memories. Whether you’ve meticulously organized your images or are just starting to explore the features, this guide will walk you through the process of accessing and enjoying your favorite photos on your Windows 11 device.

This step-by-step guide will cover various methods, from leveraging the built-in Photos app to utilizing File Explorer and even creating custom albums. By the end, you’ll have a comprehensive understanding of how to efficiently manage and view your treasured photos on Windows 11.

Where Can I Find My Favorite Photos on Windows 11?

Using the Photos App

The Photos app is the primary tool for viewing and managing images in Windows 11. Here’s how to use it to find your favorites:

Open the Photos App: Click the Start button, type “Photos,” and select the Photos app from the search results. Navigate to the Collection: In the Photos app, you’ll see your photo collection organized by date. Look for the “Favorites” Section: If you’ve already marked photos as favorites, a “Favorites” section might appear in the left-hand navigation or within the main collection view. Filter by Favorites: If there is no “Favorites” section, you can filter your photos to show only those marked as favorites. The method to do this depends on the Photos app version. Look for a filter or sorting option. View Your Favorites: Once filtered or in the “Favorites” section, you can browse and view your favorite photos.

Utilizing File Explorer

File Explorer provides another way to access your favorite photos, especially if you know where they are stored:

Open File Explorer: Click the File Explorer icon on the taskbar or press Windows key + E. Navigate to Your Pictures Folder: Usually, photos are stored in the “Pictures” folder. You can find it in the left-hand navigation pane under “This PC” or “Quick access.” Search for Favorite Photos: If you’ve marked photos as favorites using Windows’ built-in tagging system, you can search for them. In the search bar at the top right, type kind:picture tags:favorite . Browse Manually: If you haven’t tagged your photos, you’ll need to browse through your folders manually to find your favorites.

Creating Custom Albums

Creating custom albums is an excellent way to organize and quickly access your favorite photos:

Open the Photos App: Launch the Photos app as described earlier. Create a New Album: Look for an option to create a new album (usually a “+” button or a “New album” link). Name Your Album: Give your album a descriptive name, such as “My Favorites” or “Best Memories.” Add Photos to the Album: Select the photos you want to add to the album. You can usually do this by right-clicking on a photo and choosing “Add to album.” View Your Album: Once you’ve added photos, you can easily access your album from the Photos app’s main menu.

Utilizing OneDrive

If your photos are stored in OneDrive, follow these steps:

Open File Explorer: Launch File Explorer. Navigate to OneDrive: Find OneDrive in the left-hand navigation pane. Locate Your Photos: Browse through your OneDrive folders to find your photos. Add to Favorites: If you wish to mark OneDrive photos as favorites, you can do so within the OneDrive web interface or by downloading them and using the Photos app.

Comparison of Methods

Feature Photos App File Explorer Custom Albums OneDrive Ease of Use High Medium High Medium Organization Automatic organization by date, albums Manual organization by folders Custom organization by albums Organization mirrors OneDrive structure Search Limited search capabilities Powerful search capabilities (with tagging) Album-based search Search within OneDrive folders Offline Access Yes (if downloaded) Yes Yes (if downloaded) Yes (if downloaded)

Tips for Managing Your Favorite Photos

Use Descriptive File Names: Naming your photos with relevant keywords makes them easier to find using File Explorer’s search function.

Naming your photos with relevant keywords makes them easier to find using File Explorer’s search function. Regularly Back Up Your Photos: Protect your precious memories by backing up your photos to an external hard drive or cloud storage service.

Protect your precious memories by backing up your photos to an external hard drive or cloud storage service. Utilize Cloud Storage: Consider using cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Photos for automatic backups and easy access from any device.

Consider using cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Photos for automatic backups and easy access from any device. Clean Up Duplicate Photos: Periodically scan your photo library for duplicate images and delete them to save storage space.

Finding Those Cherished Memories

Finding your favorite photos on Windows 11 is simple with the right tools and techniques. Whether you prefer the user-friendly Photos app, the powerful File Explorer, or the convenience of custom albums, you can easily access and enjoy your treasured memories.

FAQ

How do I mark a photo as a favorite in Windows 11? Open the photo in the Photos app and look for a heart icon or a “Favorite” option. Click it to mark the photo as a favorite.

Can I create multiple albums in the Photos app? Yes, you can create multiple albums to organize your photos by different themes or events.

Where are my photos stored by default in Windows 11? Typically, photos are stored in the “Pictures” folder within your user profile.

How do I back up my photos on Windows 11? You can back up your photos to an external hard drive, a USB drive, or a cloud storage service like OneDrive or Google Photos.

Can I access my OneDrive photos through the Photos app? Yes, if you have OneDrive installed and your photos are synced, they should appear in the Photos app.

Related reading