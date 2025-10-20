How To Turn Off Pop-Up Blocker On Windows 10: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Pop-up blockers are designed to prevent annoying and potentially malicious windows from appearing while you browse the internet. However, sometimes they can interfere with legitimate websites or applications that rely on pop-ups for certain functions. If you’re experiencing issues with a site or need to allow pop-ups temporarily, learning how to turn off the pop-up blocker on Windows 10 is essential.

This guide walks you through the steps to disable pop-up blockers in the most common web browsers used on Windows 10. We’ll cover the built-in Microsoft Edge browser, as well as popular alternatives like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, ensuring you can access the content you need without unnecessary interruptions.

Need To Allow Pop-Ups? Here’s How

Most web browsers have built-in pop-up blockers that are enabled by default. Here’s how to disable them in the most common browsers on Windows 10:

Turning Off Pop-Up Blocker in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows 10, and disabling the pop-up blocker is relatively straightforward.

Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the Edge window to open the menu. Select Settings. Click on Cookies and site permissions in the left-hand menu. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Toggle the switch labeled Blocked (recommended) to the Off position. This will allow pop-ups.

Turning Off Pop-Up Blocker in Google Chrome

Google Chrome is another popular browser, and disabling its pop-up blocker involves a similar process.

Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the Chrome window to open the menu. Select Settings. Click on Privacy and security in the left-hand menu. Click on Site settings. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Select Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects.

Turning Off Pop-Up Blocker in Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox also includes a built-in pop-up blocker. Here’s how to disable it.

Click the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of the Firefox window to open the menu. Select Settings. Click on Privacy & Security in the left-hand menu. Scroll down to the Permissions section. Uncheck the box next to Block pop-up windows.

Tips For Managing Pop-Ups

While disabling the pop-up blocker entirely might seem like the easiest solution, it’s often better to manage pop-ups on a site-by-site basis. Here are a few tips:

Add exceptions: Most browsers allow you to add specific websites to an “allow” list for pop-ups. This lets you enable pop-ups only for trusted sites while blocking them everywhere else.

Most browsers allow you to add specific websites to an “allow” list for pop-ups. This lets you enable pop-ups only for trusted sites while blocking them everywhere else. Be cautious: Only disable the pop-up blocker on websites you trust. Malicious websites often use pop-ups to deliver malware or phishing scams.

Only disable the pop-up blocker on websites you trust. Malicious websites often use pop-ups to deliver malware or phishing scams. Re-enable when done: After you’ve finished using a website that requires pop-ups, consider re-enabling the pop-up blocker for added security.

Why Choose One Browser Over Another?

Here’s a quick comparison of the pop-up blocker settings in the browsers we’ve discussed:

Feature Microsoft Edge Google Chrome Mozilla Firefox Default Behavior Blocks pop-ups (recommended) Blocks pop-ups (recommended) Blocks pop-ups Whitelist Support Yes, add specific sites to allow pop-ups Yes, add specific sites to allow pop-ups Yes, add specific sites to allow pop-ups Ease of Use Simple toggle switch in settings Straightforward settings menu Checkbox in Privacy & Security settings Security Features Integrated with Windows Security Enhanced Safe Browsing features Enhanced Tracking Protection

Allowing Pop-Ups When You Need Them

Turning off the pop-up blocker in your browser is a simple process that can allow you to access content that relies on pop-up windows. Remember to exercise caution and only disable the pop-up blocker on websites you trust.

FAQ

How do I allow pop-ups on a specific website in Chrome? Go to Chrome Settings > Privacy and security > Site settings > Pop-ups and redirects. Under “Allowed to send pop-ups and use redirects,” click “Add” and enter the website address.

Why are pop-ups still blocked even after I disabled the pop-up blocker? Some websites use scripts that mimic pop-up behavior, which might still be blocked by other browser security settings. Also, ensure that no extensions are interfering with pop-up settings.

Is it safe to disable the pop-up blocker? Disabling the pop-up blocker entirely can expose you to potentially malicious pop-ups. It’s generally safer to allow pop-ups only for trusted websites.

Can I re-enable the pop-up blocker later? Yes, you can easily re-enable the pop-up blocker in your browser settings by following the same steps you used to disable it.

How do I know if a website needs pop-ups to function correctly? If a website feature is not working as expected, and you suspect it might be due to blocked pop-ups, try temporarily disabling the pop-up blocker for that site to see if it resolves the issue.

