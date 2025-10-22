How To Use Snipping Tool In Windows 11: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is a versatile and essential utility for capturing screenshots. Whether you need to grab a quick image of your screen, annotate it with notes, or share it with colleagues, the Snipping Tool offers a range of features to simplify the process. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to effectively use the Snipping Tool in Windows 11.

This comprehensive guide covers all aspects of using the Snipping Tool, from launching it and understanding its interface to mastering its various modes and annotation features. By the end of this article, you’ll be able to take full advantage of this powerful tool to enhance your productivity and communication.

What is the best way to use the Snipping Tool in Windows 11?

Launching the Snipping Tool

There are several ways to open the Snipping Tool in Windows 11:

Using the Start Menu:

Click the Start button.

button. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar.

Click the Snipping Tool app from the search results.

Using the Run Dialog:

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the Run dialog box. Type “snippingtool” and press Enter.

Using the Notification Panel:

Press Windows Key + Shift + S. This will directly activate the snipping bar at the top of your screen, allowing you to select a snipping mode.

Searching in the Windows search bar:

Click on the search bar next to the Windows icon on the taskbar.

Type “Snipping Tool”

Click on the Snipping Tool app from the search results.

Understanding the Snipping Tool Interface

Once launched, the Snipping Tool presents a simple and intuitive interface. Here’s a breakdown of the key elements:

Mode: This dropdown menu allows you to select the type of snip you want to create (Free-form, Rectangular, Window, or Full-screen).

This dropdown menu allows you to select the type of snip you want to create (Free-form, Rectangular, Window, or Full-screen). New: Clicking this button initiates a new snip.

Clicking this button initiates a new snip. Cancel: This button cancels the current snip.

This button cancels the current snip. Options: This button opens the settings menu, where you can customize various aspects of the tool.

This button opens the settings menu, where you can customize various aspects of the tool. Delay: This option lets you set a delay (in seconds) before the snip is taken. This is useful for capturing menus or pop-up windows.

This option lets you set a delay (in seconds) before the snip is taken. This is useful for capturing menus or pop-up windows. Edit: After taking a snip, you can edit it using the built-in annotation tools.

Taking a Snip in Different Modes

The Snipping Tool offers four different modes for capturing screenshots:

Free-form Snip:

Select Free-form Snip from the Mode dropdown.

from the Mode dropdown. Click and drag your mouse to draw a free-form shape around the area you want to capture.

Release the mouse button to complete the snip.

Rectangular Snip:

Select Rectangular Snip from the Mode dropdown.

from the Mode dropdown. Click and drag your mouse to create a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Release the mouse button to complete the snip.

Window Snip:

Select Window Snip from the Mode dropdown.

from the Mode dropdown. Click on the window you want to capture. The Snipping Tool will automatically capture the entire window.

Full-screen Snip:

Select Full-screen Snip from the Mode dropdown.

from the Mode dropdown. The Snipping Tool will immediately capture the entire screen.

Annotating Your Snips

After taking a snip, the Snipping Tool opens the captured image in its editor, where you can add annotations:

Pen: Use the pen tool to draw freehand lines and shapes. You can customize the pen’s color and thickness.

Use the pen tool to draw freehand lines and shapes. You can customize the pen’s color and thickness. Highlighter: Use the highlighter to emphasize specific parts of the snip.

Use the highlighter to emphasize specific parts of the snip. Eraser: Use the eraser to remove any annotations you’ve added.

Use the eraser to remove any annotations you’ve added. Ruler: Use the ruler to draw straight lines.

Use the ruler to draw straight lines. Crop: Use the crop tool to trim the edges of the snip.

Saving and Sharing Your Snips

Once you’ve annotated your snip, you can save it or share it:

Saving:

Click the Save button (the floppy disk icon).

button (the floppy disk icon). Choose a location and file name for your snip.

Select a file format (PNG, JPG, GIF, or HTML).

Click Save .

. Sharing:

Click the Share button (the icon with three connected dots).

button (the icon with three connected dots). Choose an app to share your snip with (e.g., Mail, OneNote).

Customizing Snipping Tool Settings

The Snipping Tool offers several customization options:

Open the Options menu:

Click the See more button (three horizontal dots) in the Snipping Tool window.

button (three horizontal dots) in the Snipping Tool window. Select Settings.

Explore the settings:

Automatically copy snips to the clipboard: Enable this option to automatically copy your snips to the clipboard.

Enable this option to automatically copy your snips to the clipboard. Show snip outline: Enable this option to display a border around your snips.

Enable this option to display a border around your snips. Save snips: Configure whether to prompt to save snips before exiting.

Configure whether to prompt to save snips before exiting. Buttons: Customize the buttons that appear on the toolbar

Understanding Snipping Tool vs. Snip & Sketch

Windows 10 had a separate app called “Snip & Sketch,” which has now been integrated into the Snipping Tool in Windows 11. The Snipping Tool is now the primary screenshot utility, incorporating the features of Snip & Sketch.

Feature Snipping Tool (Windows 11) Snip & Sketch (Windows 10) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 10 Core Functionality Screenshot capture & editing Screenshot capture & editing Integration Standalone app Integrated with Action Center Features Includes all Snip & Sketch features Basic screenshot tools

Tips for Effective Snipping

Use keyboard shortcuts: Learn the keyboard shortcuts (Windows Key + Shift + S) for quick access to the Snipping Tool.

Learn the keyboard shortcuts (Windows Key + Shift + S) for quick access to the Snipping Tool. Plan your snip: Before taking a snip, think about what you want to capture and which mode is most appropriate.

Before taking a snip, think about what you want to capture and which mode is most appropriate. Annotate thoughtfully: Use annotations to highlight key information and provide context.

Use annotations to highlight key information and provide context. Save in the right format: Choose the appropriate file format based on the type of image and its intended use. PNG is generally best for screenshots with text and graphics, while JPG is better for photos.

Making the Most of Screen Captures

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 provides a simple yet powerful method for capturing and sharing information from your screen. By understanding its features and modes, you can streamline your workflow and communicate more effectively.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of a specific window in Windows 11? Use the “Window Snip” mode in the Snipping Tool. Select the window you want to capture, and the tool will automatically capture the entire window.

Can I use the Snipping Tool to record video? No, the Snipping Tool is designed for capturing static screenshots. To record video, you’ll need to use a dedicated screen recording tool.

How do I delay the snip in the Snipping Tool? Use the “Delay” option in the Snipping Tool. You can set a delay (in seconds) before the snip is taken, which is useful for capturing menus or pop-up windows.

Where are my snips saved? By default, the Snipping Tool will prompt you to choose a location and file name when you save a snip. You can change the default save location in the Snipping Tool settings.

