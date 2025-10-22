How To Make Chrome As Default Browser In Windows 11: A Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Setting Google Chrome as your default browser in Windows 11 ensures that all web links and HTML files automatically open in Chrome, providing a consistent and preferred browsing experience. This is especially useful if you prefer Chrome’s features, extensions, and synchronization capabilities over Microsoft Edge. This guide walks you through the simple steps to make Chrome your default browser, ensuring a seamless transition.

Changing your default browser is a straightforward process in Windows 11. By following these instructions, you can easily configure your system to always open web content in Chrome, enhancing your overall browsing experience and workflow. Let’s dive into how to set Chrome as your default browser.

How Do I Set Chrome As My Default Browser on Windows 11?

Download and Install Google Chrome

If you haven’t already, download the latest version of Google Chrome from the official website.

Double-click the downloaded file to begin the installation process.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Access the Default Apps Settings

Click on the Start button. Type “Default Apps” and press Enter. This will open the Default Apps settings page.

Locate Chrome in the App List

Scroll down the list of apps until you find Google Chrome. Click on Google Chrome to open its default app settings.

Set Chrome as the Default for .htm, .html, HTTP, and HTTPS

Click on the current default app associated with .htm files. If it’s not Chrome, it will likely be Microsoft Edge. In the “Choose an app” window, select Google Chrome. Repeat this process for .html, HTTP, and HTTPS file types. Ensure each of these is set to open with Google Chrome.

Verify Chrome is the Default Browser

After setting the file types, double-check that Chrome is listed as the default app for .htm, .html, HTTP, and HTTPS. This confirms that all web links will now open in Chrome.

Tips for a Smooth Transition

Import Bookmarks: Import your bookmarks from other browsers to Chrome for a seamless transition.

Import your bookmarks from other browsers to Chrome for a seamless transition. Install Extensions: Reinstall any essential extensions you used in your previous default browser.

Reinstall any essential extensions you used in your previous default browser. Sync Your Account: Sign in to your Google account to sync your settings, bookmarks, and history across devices.

Chrome Now Default

Changing your default browser to Chrome in Windows 11 is a quick way to customize your browsing experience. By following these steps, you can ensure that Chrome is always the go-to application for opening web content.

FAQ

How do I change my default browser on Windows 11? Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps, find your desired browser, and set it as the default for .htm, .html, HTTP, and HTTPS file types.

Why can’t I change my default browser in Windows 11? Ensure you have administrative privileges on your computer. If the option is greyed out, there might be a policy set by your organization or a system error.

Will changing my default browser affect my other apps? No, changing your default browser only affects which browser opens when you click on web links or HTML files. It won’t affect other applications.

How do I revert back to Microsoft Edge as my default browser? Follow the same steps as setting Chrome as default, but select Microsoft Edge instead.

What if Chrome doesn’t appear in the list of apps to choose from? Make sure Chrome is properly installed on your computer. If it’s installed and still doesn’t appear, try reinstalling it.

Comparing Chrome and Edge

Here’s a quick comparison of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to help you understand their key differences:

Feature Google Chrome Microsoft Edge Performance Generally faster page loading Improved resource management, less RAM usage Extensions Extensive library of extensions Compatible with Chrome extensions, growing library Customization Highly customizable with themes and extensions Customizable with themes and extensions Privacy Robust privacy settings, Google account integration Enhanced privacy features, Microsoft account integration Integration Seamless integration with Google services Deep integration with Windows 11 features

Seamless Browsing Ahead

Switching to Chrome as your default browser in Windows 11 offers a more personalized and efficient browsing experience. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily make Chrome your go-to browser for all your web activities.

Related reading