How to upload Xbox screenshots to OneDrive in 3 simple steps

Good news for Xbox users everywhere: Xbox will let you upload your game screenshots to OneDrive. According to the latest update patch to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, the feature will be automatic, but you’ll need to enable it first.

Then, once it’s enabled, you can easily store your screenshots and game clips in your OneDrive. Even more, Xbox has also prepared for you a Wizard in the Capture app, that will help you back up your existing captures and screenshots on your OneDrive cloud.

How to upload Xbox screenshots to OneDrive

As we mentioned earlier, you need to enable the feature, and the uploading will happen automatically.

In your Xbox Home Dashboard, go to Settings, and then Preferences. Once you’re there, look for the Capture & Share option, under the Automatic Uploads section, and enable it. And that’s it. Your game clips and screenshots will be automatically uploaded to your OneDrive.

However, you need to take into account some things when uploading screenshots to OneDrive.

Here’s what Xbox has to say:

Upload your Captures to OneDrive 4K and/or HDR video clips are not currently being automatically uploaded to OneDrive Cloud Storage. This will be enabled in the future.

Video clips and screenshots automatically uploaded to OneDrive are currently uploading to the wrong location. Screenshots are being uploaded to Pictures\ rather than Pictures\Xbox Screenshots, and video clips are uploaded to Videos\ rather than Videos\Xbox Game DVR.

If you are backing up a very large collection of captures (1000+) to OneDrive, it may take a while. Please allow for a few days for everything to appear.

For now, the feature is only available to those part of the the Xbox Insider Program, but the feature will be released on the stable channels soon.