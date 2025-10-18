How To Turn On Touch Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a seamless user experience, and the touch screen functionality is a key part of that, especially on devices like tablets and 2-in-1 laptops. However, sometimes the touch screen might become disabled, leaving you wondering how to re-enable it. This guide will walk you through the steps to quickly and easily turn on your touch screen on Windows 11.

Whether you’ve accidentally disabled it, updated your system, or are experiencing unexpected behavior, getting your touch screen back up and running is usually a straightforward process. Follow these instructions to restore this convenient feature and make the most of your Windows 11 device.

How Do I Enable My Touch Screen on Windows 11?

Method 1: Using Device Manager

Open the Start Menu. Type “Device Manager” and press Enter. In the Device Manager window, expand the Human Interface Devices section. Look for a device named “HID-compliant touch screen”. Right-click on “HID-compliant touch screen”. If the device is disabled, select Enable device. If it’s already enabled, try disabling it and then enabling it again. If you don’t see “HID-compliant touch screen”, look for similar devices like “USB Input Device” or any device with “Touch” in its name. Repeat steps 5 and 6.

Method 2: Checking Tablet Mode Settings

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on System. Select Tablet. Ensure that the “Tablet mode” toggle is set to Off if you are using a device with a keyboard. If you’re using a tablet without a keyboard, experiment with both On and Off settings to see which works best. Under “When I sign in”, choose the appropriate behavior from the dropdown menu. Options include “Use the appropriate mode for my hardware”, “Always use tablet mode”, or “Never use tablet mode”.

Method 3: Updating or Reinstalling Touch Screen Drivers

Open Device Manager (as described in Method 1). Expand the Human Interface Devices section. Right-click on “HID-compliant touch screen”. Select Update driver. Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. If updating the driver doesn’t work, right-click on “HID-compliant touch screen” again. Select Uninstall device. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restart.

Method 4: Checking the Touch Input Service

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “services.msc” and press Enter. In the Services window, scroll down and locate the “Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Panel Service”. Right-click on the service and select Properties. In the Properties window, ensure that the “Startup type” is set to Automatic. If the service is not running, click the Start button. Click Apply and then OK.

Tips

Restart Your Device: Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches that might be causing the touch screen to malfunction.

Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches that might be causing the touch screen to malfunction. Check for Windows Updates: Ensure your Windows 11 is up to date. Updates often include bug fixes and driver updates that can resolve touch screen issues. Go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Ensure your Windows 11 is up to date. Updates often include bug fixes and driver updates that can resolve touch screen issues. Go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. Hardware Issues: If none of the above steps work, there might be a hardware problem. Consider contacting the manufacturer or a qualified technician for assistance.

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods:

Troubleshooting Touch Screen Issues: A Comparison

| Method | Description | Difficulty | When to Use

FAQ

