How To Update Network Drivers Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Keeping your network drivers up to date is crucial for maintaining a stable and secure internet connection on your Windows 11 computer. Outdated drivers can lead to a variety of problems, including slow internet speeds, dropped connections, and even security vulnerabilities. Fortunately, updating your network drivers in Windows 11 is a relatively straightforward process.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your network drivers, ensuring you have the latest and most stable versions installed. We’ll explore several methods, from using Device Manager to leveraging Windows Update, and even manually installing drivers downloaded from the manufacturer’s website.

Updating your network drivers can often resolve connectivity issues and improve performance. Here are several methods you can use:

Method 1: Using Device Manager

Device Manager is a built-in Windows tool that allows you to manage and update your hardware drivers.

Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Network adapters” category. Right-click on your network adapter (e.g., “Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201”) and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest available driver. If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, select “Search for updated drivers on Windows Update” to broaden the search.

Windows Update can also automatically update your network drivers along with other system updates.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on “Windows Update.” Click “Check for updates.” If any driver updates are available, they will be downloaded and installed automatically. Click “View optional updates” and expand the “Driver updates” section. Select the network driver you want to update and click “Download & install.”

Method 3: Manually Installing Drivers from the Manufacturer’s Website

Sometimes, the latest drivers are not immediately available through Windows Update or Device Manager. In this case, you can download them directly from the manufacturer’s website.

Identify your network adapter’s manufacturer and model number. This information can be found in Device Manager. Visit the manufacturer’s website (e.g., Intel, Realtek, or the website of your computer manufacturer like Dell or HP). Navigate to the “Support” or “Drivers” section of the website. Search for drivers specific to your network adapter and Windows 11. Download the driver installation file. Run the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver. If you downloaded a .zip file, extract the contents to a folder. In Device Manager, right-click your network adapter and select “Update driver.” Choose “Browse my computer for drivers.” Navigate to the folder where you extracted the driver files and click “Next.” Windows will install the driver.

Method 4: Roll Back Drivers

If a driver update causes problems, you can roll back to a previous version.

Open Device Manager. Expand “Network adapters.” Right-click your network adapter and select “Properties.” Go to the “Driver” tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is enabled, click it and follow the prompts.

Before updating drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Restart Your Computer: After updating drivers, restart your computer to ensure the changes take effect.

Updating your network drivers in Windows 11 is a simple yet vital task for maintaining optimal network performance and security. By following these methods, you can ensure your computer has the latest and most reliable drivers.

FAQ

How do I know if my network drivers are outdated? You might experience slow internet speeds, frequent disconnections, or error messages related to your network adapter.

Can outdated network drivers cause security issues? Yes, outdated drivers can have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

What if Windows can’t find a driver for my network adapter? Try downloading the driver from the manufacturer’s website.

Should I always update to the latest network driver? While it’s generally recommended, sometimes newer drivers can have compatibility issues. If you experience problems after updating, try rolling back to a previous version.

How often should I update my network drivers? Check for updates regularly, especially if you experience network-related issues.

Feature Device Manager Windows Update Manufacturer Website Driver Source Microsoft’s Driver Catalog Microsoft’s Driver Catalog Directly from the hardware manufacturer Ease of Use Relatively easy Very easy Requires more technical knowledge Driver Version May not always have the latest version May not always have the latest version Usually has the latest version Control Limited control over specific driver versions Limited control over specific driver versions Full control over driver version Best For Quick updates and general driver maintenance Automatic updates and system-wide driver management Accessing the newest drivers and troubleshooting

