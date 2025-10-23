How To Go Full Screen On Windows 11 Without F11: A Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers a sleek and modern user experience, but sometimes you need to maximize your screen space. While the F11 key is the traditional shortcut for entering full-screen mode, there are alternative methods to achieve the same effect, especially when the F11 key isn’t working or convenient. This guide will walk you through various ways to go full screen on Windows 11 without relying on the F11 key.

Whether you’re watching a video, playing a game, or working on a document, knowing these alternative full-screen methods can significantly enhance your productivity and viewing experience. We’ll cover keyboard shortcuts, mouse actions, and settings adjustments, ensuring you have the tools to customize your display to your liking.

What Are The Ways To Enable Full Screen Mode Without Using The F11 Key?

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Windows 11 provides several keyboard shortcuts that can achieve full-screen functionality.

Press the Windows key + Shift + Enter: This combination is designed to maximize the active window to full screen. Press Alt + Enter: This shortcut works primarily in applications like media players or games, switching between windowed and full-screen modes. Press Windows key + Up Arrow: This will maximize the current window. While not technically full screen, it expands the window to fill the entire screen, effectively achieving a similar result.

Utilizing Mouse Actions

Mouse actions can also be employed to enter full-screen mode.

Drag the window to the top of the screen: Click and hold the title bar of the window you want to maximize, then drag it to the very top edge of your screen. Windows 11 will automatically maximize the window to full screen. Double-click the title bar: Double-clicking the title bar of a window will toggle between its current size and maximized (full-screen) mode.

Adjusting Settings

You can also adjust settings to control how applications behave when opened, including forcing them to open in full-screen mode.

Right-click on the application’s shortcut: Find the application’s shortcut (either on your desktop or in the Start menu), right-click on it, and select “Properties.” Navigate to the “Shortcut” tab: In the Properties window, click on the “Shortcut” tab. Modify the “Run” option: In the “Run” dropdown menu, select “Maximized.” Click “Apply” and then “OK”: This will ensure that the application always opens in a maximized (full-screen) state.

Using the Taskbar

The Taskbar offers another quick way to manage window sizes.

Right-click on the application’s icon in the Taskbar: If the application is already running, right-click on its icon in the Taskbar. Select “Maximize”: From the context menu, choose “Maximize” to expand the window to full screen.

Browser-Specific Options

Many web browsers have their own full-screen modes.

Press F11 (if available): Even if you’re trying to avoid F11, it’s worth mentioning that in most browsers, pressing F11 toggles full-screen mode. Use the browser’s menu: Look for a “Full Screen” option in the browser’s menu (usually found in the upper-right corner). The exact location varies by browser.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods to go full screen on Windows 11 without using the F11 key:

Method Description Ease of Use Applicability Windows Key + Shift + Enter Maximizes the active window to full screen. Easy General use; works with most applications. Alt + Enter Toggles between windowed and full-screen modes. Easy Best for media players and games. Windows Key + Up Arrow Maximizes the current window. Easy General use; works with most applications. Drag to Top Dragging a window to the top of the screen maximizes it. Easy General use; works with most applications. Double-Click Title Bar Double-clicking the title bar toggles between the current size and maximized mode. Easy General use; works with most applications. Shortcut Properties Setting an application to always open maximized through its shortcut properties. Medium Ideal for applications you always want to open in full screen. Taskbar Maximize Right-clicking the application’s icon in the Taskbar and selecting “Maximize.” Easy Useful for applications that are already running. Browser-Specific Options Using the browser’s built-in full-screen mode (often found in the menu or accessible via F11). Easy Specific to web browsers; may offer additional full-screen features.

Tips

If a program refuses to go full screen, check its settings for a dedicated full-screen option.

Ensure your graphics drivers are up to date, as outdated drivers can sometimes cause display issues.

Some applications might have compatibility issues with Windows 11. Try running them in compatibility mode.

Maximizing Your Screen Real Estate

Knowing how to go full screen on Windows 11 without the F11 key can significantly improve your workflow and entertainment experience. Whether you prefer keyboard shortcuts, mouse actions, or settings adjustments, there’s a method that suits your needs.

FAQ

How do I exit full-screen mode without F11? You can usually exit full-screen mode by moving your mouse to the top of the screen, which may reveal the title bar with a “Restore Down” button, or by using the keyboard shortcut Alt + Tab to switch to another application.

Why is F11 not working on my Windows 11 computer? The F11 key might not be working due to a hardware issue, driver problem, or a specific application overriding the default behavior. Check your keyboard settings and update your drivers to resolve the issue.

Can I force all applications to open in full-screen mode by default? While you can’t force all applications, you can modify the properties of individual application shortcuts to open in a maximized state.

Is there a way to create a custom shortcut to go full screen? Yes, you can use third-party tools like AutoHotKey to create custom keyboard shortcuts for various actions, including maximizing windows to full screen.

What if the application doesn’t have a title bar to double-click? Some applications, especially games, might not have a visible title bar. In such cases, use the keyboard shortcuts (Windows Key + Shift + Enter or Alt + Enter) or check the application’s settings for a full-screen option.

Related reading