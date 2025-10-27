How To Uninstall Norton On Windows 11: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Norton antivirus software is a popular choice for protecting your Windows 11 computer from malware and other online threats. However, there may come a time when you need to uninstall it. Perhaps you’re switching to a different antivirus program, or maybe you’re troubleshooting a software conflict. Whatever the reason, completely removing Norton from your system requires a few specific steps to ensure all components are fully eliminated.

This guide provides a clear and comprehensive walkthrough of the process, ensuring you can safely and effectively uninstall Norton on Windows 11. We’ll cover everything from using the standard uninstall method to employing the Norton Removal Tool for a more thorough cleanup.

How Do I Completely Remove Norton From Windows 11?

Using the Windows Settings App to Uninstall Norton

This is the standard method for removing most programs on Windows 11. It’s a good starting point, but it may not remove all Norton files.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on Apps in the left-hand menu. Select Apps & features. In the search bar under “App list”, type Norton. Click the three vertical dots next to the Norton product you want to uninstall (e.g., Norton 360, Norton Security). Select Uninstall. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation. You may be asked to restart your computer.

Using the Norton Removal Tool

The Norton Removal Tool is designed to remove any remaining Norton files and registry entries after the standard uninstall. This tool is crucial for a complete removal.

Download the Norton Removal Tool from the official Norton website. Make sure you download it from a trusted source to avoid downloading malware. Close all running programs, including any Norton programs. Run the Norton Removal Tool as an administrator. Right-click on the downloaded file and select “Run as administrator.” Follow the on-screen instructions. You may be asked to restart your computer multiple times during the process. After the tool completes, restart your computer.

Verifying the Uninstallation

After using both methods, it’s a good idea to verify that Norton has been completely removed.

Open File Explorer. Navigate to the Program Files and Program Files (x86) folders on your C: drive. Check for any remaining Norton folders. If you find any, delete them. Open the Registry Editor by typing regedit in the Windows search bar and pressing Enter. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE and check for any Norton keys. If you find any, delete them. Caution: Editing the registry can be risky. Make sure you back up your registry before making any changes. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE and check for any Norton keys. If you find any, delete them. Caution: Editing the registry can be risky. Make sure you back up your registry before making any changes. Restart your computer one last time.

Dealing with Potential Issues

Sometimes, the uninstallation process may encounter issues. Here are some common problems and their solutions.

Error messages during uninstallation:

Restart your computer and try again.

Download and run the latest version of the Norton Removal Tool.

Check the Norton support website for specific error codes and solutions.

Norton programs still running after uninstallation:

Open Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) and end any Norton processes.

Restart your computer in Safe Mode and try the uninstallation again.

Unable to delete Norton folders:

Take ownership of the folder. Right-click on the folder, select “Properties,” go to the “Security” tab, click “Advanced,” change the owner to your user account, and grant yourself full control.

Use a third-party file deletion tool.

Tips For a Clean Uninstall

Back up your registry: Before editing the registry, create a backup in case something goes wrong.

Before editing the registry, create a backup in case something goes wrong. Download the latest version of the Norton Removal Tool: This ensures compatibility and the best possible removal.

This ensures compatibility and the best possible removal. Be patient: The uninstallation process may take some time, especially if the Norton installation is corrupted.

The uninstallation process may take some time, especially if the Norton installation is corrupted. Check for updates: Before uninstalling, check for Norton updates and install them. This can sometimes resolve underlying issues that prevent a clean uninstall.

Here’s a comparison of the two main methods for uninstalling Norton:

Uninstall Methods Compared

Feature Windows Settings App Norton Removal Tool Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Thoroughness Less Thorough More Thorough Removes all files? No Yes Requires Download? No Yes Best For Quick removal Complete removal

Norton Removal: A Clean System

Completely removing Norton from your Windows 11 system ensures a clean slate for installing new security software or simply freeing up system resources. By following these steps, you can confidently uninstall Norton and maintain the optimal performance of your computer.

FAQ

How do I download the Norton Removal Tool? You can download the Norton Removal Tool from the official Norton website or a trusted software download site.

What should I do if I get an error message while uninstalling Norton? Restart your computer and try again. If the error persists, search the Norton support website for the specific error code.

Is it safe to edit the registry? Editing the registry can be risky. Always back up your registry before making any changes.

Will uninstalling Norton remove my personal files? No, uninstalling Norton only removes the Norton software and related files. Your personal files will not be affected.

Do I need to restart my computer after uninstalling Norton? Yes, it is recommended to restart your computer after uninstalling Norton to ensure that all files are completely removed.

