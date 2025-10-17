How To Uninstall Apps On Windows 11: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Uninstalling applications on Windows 11 is a common task, whether you’re freeing up storage space, removing outdated software, or troubleshooting a problematic program. While Windows 11 offers several methods for removing apps, the process is generally straightforward. This guide will walk you through the various ways to uninstall apps on Windows 11, ensuring you can easily remove unwanted software from your system.

This article will cover various methods, from the Start menu to the Control Panel, ensuring you have the knowledge to uninstall any application efficiently. We’ll also cover some common issues and how to resolve them, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

What Are The Ways To Uninstall Apps On Windows 11?

Uninstalling Apps via the Start Menu

The Start menu provides a quick and convenient way to remove recently used or easily accessible applications.

Click the Start button on the taskbar. Locate the app you want to uninstall in the All apps list or the pinned apps section. Right-click on the app. Select Uninstall from the context menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Uninstalling Apps Through the Settings App

The Settings app offers a centralized location for managing installed applications.

Press Win + I to open the Settings app. Click on Apps in the left sidebar. Select Apps & features. Locate the app you want to uninstall in the list. Click the three vertical dots next to the app’s name. Select Uninstall from the dropdown menu. Confirm the uninstallation by clicking Uninstall again in the pop-up window. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Uninstalling Apps Using the Control Panel

The Control Panel, a legacy feature, still provides a reliable way to uninstall applications.

Type “Control Panel” in the Windows search bar and open the Control Panel app. Click on Programs. Select Programs and Features. Locate the app you want to uninstall in the list. Right-click on the app. Select Uninstall from the context menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Using Third-Party Uninstallers

For more thorough uninstallation, especially for stubborn or complex applications, consider using a third-party uninstaller. These tools often remove leftover files and registry entries that standard uninstallers miss. Popular options include Revo Uninstaller and IObit Uninstaller.

Download and install a third-party uninstaller tool. Launch the uninstaller. Locate the app you want to uninstall in the list. Select the app and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen prompts, which may include scanning for and removing leftover files and registry entries.

Tips for Uninstalling Apps

Close the application: Before uninstalling, ensure the app is closed to prevent errors.

Before uninstalling, ensure the app is closed to prevent errors. Run as administrator: If you encounter permission issues, try running the uninstaller as an administrator.

If you encounter permission issues, try running the uninstaller as an administrator. Restart your computer: After uninstalling, restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied.

After uninstalling, restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied. Check for leftover files: After uninstalling, check the installation directory for any remaining files and delete them manually if necessary.

After uninstalling, check the installation directory for any remaining files and delete them manually if necessary. Use a dedicated uninstaller: For programs that are difficult to remove, a dedicated uninstaller from the software developer’s website can be helpful.

Comparing Uninstallation Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for uninstalling apps on Windows 11:

Method Pros Cons Start Menu Quick and easy for commonly used apps. Limited to apps listed in the Start menu. Settings App Centralized location for managing all installed apps. Can be slower than the Start menu for specific apps. Control Panel Reliable and familiar for long-time Windows users. Less user-friendly interface compared to the Settings app. Third-Party Thorough removal of leftover files and registry entries. Requires downloading and installing additional software.

Removing Unwanted Apps Made Easy

Uninstalling apps on Windows 11 is a straightforward process with multiple methods available. Whether you prefer the convenience of the Start menu, the comprehensive approach of the Settings app, the familiarity of the Control Panel, or the thoroughness of a third-party uninstaller, you can easily remove unwanted software and keep your system running smoothly.

FAQ

How do I uninstall a program that doesn’t show up in the list of installed apps? Sometimes, programs don’t appear in the list of installed apps. In such cases, you can try using a third-party uninstaller or manually deleting the program’s files and folders from the installation directory.

Can I uninstall pre-installed apps on Windows 11? Yes, you can uninstall many pre-installed apps on Windows 11 through the Start menu or the Settings app. However, some essential system apps cannot be uninstalled.

What should I do if I get an error message while uninstalling an app? If you encounter an error message, try restarting your computer and attempting the uninstallation again. You can also try running the uninstaller as an administrator or using a third-party uninstaller.

Is it safe to use third-party uninstallers? Yes, it is generally safe to use reputable third-party uninstallers. However, be sure to download them from trusted sources to avoid installing malware or other unwanted software.

How do I remove leftover files after uninstalling an app? You can manually check the installation directory and the AppData folder for any remaining files and delete them. Third-party uninstallers often include features to automatically scan for and remove leftover files.

