How To Make Chrome Your Default Browser: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Making Google Chrome your default browser ensures that all web links and HTML files automatically open in Chrome. This simplifies your browsing experience and streamlines your workflow. If you’re tired of links opening in other browsers, this guide will walk you through the straightforward process of setting Chrome as your default.

This article provides a comprehensive, step-by-step guide on how to set Chrome as your default browser on various operating systems. We’ll cover Windows, macOS, and even mobile devices, ensuring you can enjoy a consistent browsing experience across all your devices. Let’s dive in!

Want to Set Chrome as Your Default Browser?

Setting Chrome as Default on Windows

Making Chrome your default browser on Windows is a simple process. Follow these steps:

Click the Start button. Type “Default apps” and press Enter. This will open the “Default apps” settings page. Scroll down to the “Web browser” section. Click on the currently selected browser (e.g., Microsoft Edge). Choose Google Chrome from the list of available browsers. If prompted, confirm your choice. Windows might ask you to “Try Microsoft Edge Recommended” but simply click “Switch anyway.”

Setting Chrome as Default on macOS

Setting Chrome as the default browser on macOS involves a few slightly different steps:

Open System Preferences. You can find it in the Apple menu or in your Applications folder. Click on General. Look for the “Default web browser” option. Click the dropdown menu next to the current default browser. Select Google Chrome from the list.

Setting Chrome as Default on Android

On Android, the process is generally straightforward, but it can vary slightly depending on your device manufacturer and Android version.

Open your device’s Settings app. Tap on Apps. Tap the three-dot menu (usually located in the top right corner) and select Default apps. Tap on Browser app. Select Chrome from the list of available browsers.

Setting Chrome as Default on iOS (iPhone/iPad)

As of iOS 14, Apple allows users to change the default browser. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and find Chrome in the list of installed apps. Tap on Chrome. Tap on Default Browser App. Select Chrome from the list.

Tips for a Smooth Transition

Import Bookmarks: Before switching, import your bookmarks and settings from your old browser to Chrome for a seamless transition.

Before switching, import your bookmarks and settings from your old browser to Chrome for a seamless transition. Install Extensions: Reinstall any essential browser extensions in Chrome to maintain your workflow.

Reinstall any essential browser extensions in Chrome to maintain your workflow. Clear Cache: After setting Chrome as default, clear your browser cache and cookies to ensure optimal performance.

Let’s compare the steps for setting Chrome as the default browser across different operating systems:

Operating System Steps Windows 1. Start > Default apps > Web browser. 2. Click current browser. 3. Choose Chrome. macOS 1. System Preferences > General. 2. Default web browser > Choose Chrome. Android 1. Settings > Apps > Default apps. 2. Browser app > Choose Chrome. iOS 1. Settings > Chrome. 2. Default Browser App > Choose Chrome.

Enjoying a Consistent Browsing Experience

By following these steps, you can easily set Chrome as your default browser on any device. This ensures that all web links open directly in Chrome, providing a consistent and streamlined browsing experience.

FAQ

How do I know if Chrome is my default browser? You can check your browser settings. In Chrome, go to Settings > Default browser and see if it says “Chrome is currently your default browser.”

What if I don’t see Chrome listed as an option? Make sure Chrome is installed correctly on your device. If it is, try restarting your computer or device.

Will this affect my other browsers? No, changing the default browser only affects which browser opens when you click a web link or HTML file. Your other browsers will still be installed and usable.

Can I switch back to another browser later? Yes, you can always change your default browser back to another one by following the same steps and selecting a different browser.

Why is it important to have a default browser? Having a default browser ensures that all web links open in the browser you prefer, providing a consistent and convenient browsing experience.

Related reading