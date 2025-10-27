How To Shut Down IPad: Step-by-Step Guide To Power Off Your Device

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

iPads are incredibly versatile devices, but like any electronic gadget, they sometimes need to be powered off or restarted. Whether you’re troubleshooting an issue, conserving battery life, or simply preparing to store your iPad, knowing how to properly shut it down is essential. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of the different methods you can use to power off your iPad, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Shutting down your iPad might seem straightforward, but with different iPad models and iOS versions, the process can vary slightly. This guide covers all the common methods, including using the physical buttons, the software menu, and even AssistiveTouch. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to confidently turn off your iPad, regardless of its model or current settings.

What’s the Best Way to Turn Off My iPad?

Using the Top Button (or Side Button)

This method applies to most iPad models, but the button’s location and function can vary slightly depending on the specific model.

Locate the correct button. On iPads with a Home button, the power button is located on the top edge of the device. On iPads without a Home button (like iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models with a full-screen display), the power button is located on the right side of the device. Press and hold the button. Press and hold the top (or side) button along with either volume button until the power-off slider appears on the screen. Slide to power off. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Your iPad will begin to shut down. Wait for the iPad to turn off completely. Allow a few seconds for the iPad to fully power down. The screen will go black.

Using the Software Menu

This method is particularly useful if you’re having trouble with the physical buttons on your iPad.

Open the Settings app. Find the Settings app icon on your home screen (it looks like a gear) and tap it to open. Navigate to General. In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on “General.” Scroll to the bottom. Scroll down to the very bottom of the General settings menu. Tap “Shut Down.” Tap the “Shut Down” option. The power-off slider will appear on the screen. Slide to power off. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Your iPad will begin to shut down. Wait for the iPad to turn off completely. Allow a few seconds for the iPad to fully power down. The screen will go black.

Using AssistiveTouch

AssistiveTouch provides an on-screen menu that can be used to perform various actions, including shutting down your iPad. This is helpful if you have difficulty using the physical buttons.

Enable AssistiveTouch. If you haven’t already, enable AssistiveTouch by going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch and toggling the switch to the “on” position. Tap the AssistiveTouch button. A small, semi-transparent button will appear on your screen. Tap this button to open the AssistiveTouch menu. Tap “Device.” In the AssistiveTouch menu, tap the “Device” option. Tap and hold “Lock Screen.” Tap and hold the “Lock Screen” icon. After a few seconds, the power-off slider will appear on the screen. Slide to power off. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Your iPad will begin to shut down. Wait for the iPad to turn off completely. Allow a few seconds for the iPad to fully power down. The screen will go black.

When Your iPad is Frozen

Sometimes, your iPad might freeze and become unresponsive. In this case, you’ll need to force restart it, which is different from a regular shutdown.

Force restart your iPad with a Home button. Press and hold both the Home button and the top (or side) button simultaneously. Continue holding them until the Apple logo appears on the screen. Force restart your iPad without a Home button. Press and quickly release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button, then press and hold the top (or side) button. Continue holding the top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Tips for Shutting Down Your iPad

Save your work: Before shutting down your iPad, make sure to save any open documents or progress in apps to avoid losing data.

Before shutting down your iPad, make sure to save any open documents or progress in apps to avoid losing data. Close apps: Closing apps before shutting down can help ensure a smoother shutdown process.

Closing apps before shutting down can help ensure a smoother shutdown process. Regular shutdowns: Regularly shutting down your iPad can help improve its performance and battery life.

Regularly shutting down your iPad can help improve its performance and battery life. Avoid force restarts unless necessary: Force restarting should only be used when your iPad is unresponsive, as it can sometimes lead to data loss.

iPad Shutdown Methods Compared

Method Description Best For Top/Side Button Press and hold the power button with a volume button. Regular shutdowns when the physical buttons are working correctly. Software Menu Shut down via the Settings app. When the physical buttons are not working or difficult to use. AssistiveTouch Use the on-screen AssistiveTouch menu to shut down. When you have difficulty using the physical buttons or prefer an on-screen interface. Force Restart Press and hold specific button combinations until the Apple logo appears. When your iPad is frozen or unresponsive and a regular shutdown is not possible.

Powering Off Your iPad

Knowing how to properly shut down your iPad is a fundamental skill for any user. Whether you prefer using the physical buttons, the software menu, or AssistiveTouch, this guide provides you with the knowledge to power off your device efficiently. Remember to save your work and close apps before shutting down to ensure a smooth experience.

FAQ

How do I know if my iPad is completely turned off? The screen will be completely black, and there will be no lights or sounds coming from the device.

Why won’t my iPad turn off? Try force restarting it. If that doesn’t work, you may need to contact Apple support.

Is it bad to turn off my iPad every day? No, it’s generally good practice to turn off your iPad occasionally to help improve its performance and battery life.

How often should I restart my iPad? Restarting your iPad once a week can help keep it running smoothly.

What is AssistiveTouch on iPad? AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature that allows you to use your iPad with an on-screen menu, which can be helpful if you have difficulty using the physical buttons.

Related reading