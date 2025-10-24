How To Sign Up For Google Voice For Free: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Google Voice offers a convenient way to manage your communications, providing a free phone number for calls, texts, and voicemail. This service can be incredibly useful for separating personal and business communications, protecting your privacy, or simply having a backup phone number. Signing up for Google Voice is straightforward and completely free, making it accessible to anyone with a Google account.

This guide will walk you through the process of creating a Google Voice account, step-by-step, ensuring you can start enjoying the benefits of this versatile service in no time. We’ll cover everything from choosing a phone number to verifying your account, so you can get started with Google Voice quickly and easily.

Want a Free Google Voice Number? Here’s How

Step 1: Access the Google Voice Website

Open your web browser and go to the Google Voice website: voice.google.com . Make sure you are logged in to your Google account. If not, sign in with your existing Google account credentials.

Step 2: Choose an Account Type

Google will prompt you to select an account type. Choose “For personal use” to proceed with the free Google Voice service. Click the “Continue” button.

Step 3: Select a Google Voice Number

You’ll be prompted to search for a Google Voice number. You can search by city, area code, or even a specific word. Enter your desired location information in the search bar and press Enter. A list of available Google Voice numbers will be displayed. Browse the options and select the number you prefer. Click the “Select” button next to your chosen number.

Step 4: Verify Your Existing Phone Number

Google Voice requires you to verify an existing phone number to link to your account. This number is used for forwarding calls and texts. Enter your current phone number in the provided field. Click the “Verify” button. Google will send a verification code to the phone number you entered. Enter the verification code you received in the designated field on the Google Voice website. Click the “Verify” button.

Step 5: Finish the Setup

Once your phone number is verified, your Google Voice account is set up. You can now start using Google Voice to make and receive calls, send and receive texts, and manage your voicemail.

Tips for Using Google Voice

Customize your voicemail greeting: Record a professional or personalized voicemail greeting to give callers a better experience.

Record a professional or personalized voicemail greeting to give callers a better experience. Explore the settings: Familiarize yourself with the Google Voice settings to customize call forwarding, voicemail transcription, and other features.

Familiarize yourself with the Google Voice settings to customize call forwarding, voicemail transcription, and other features. Use the mobile app: Download the Google Voice mobile app for iOS or Android to access your Google Voice account on the go.

Download the Google Voice mobile app for iOS or Android to access your Google Voice account on the go. Set up call screening: Enable call screening to hear the caller’s name before answering, allowing you to decide whether to take the call.

Google Voice: Features Compared

Feature Google Voice (Free) Google Voice (Business) Number of Users 1 Unlimited Call Recording No Yes Voicemail Transcription Yes Yes International Calling Yes (fees apply) Yes (lower fees) Auto Attendant No Yes

Getting Started With Your New Google Voice Number

Google Voice offers a fantastic free service for managing your communications. By following these simple steps, you can quickly sign up and start using your new Google Voice number for calls, texts, and voicemail.

FAQ

Can I use Google Voice without a phone number? No, you need to verify an existing phone number to use Google Voice. This number is used for forwarding calls and texts.

Is Google Voice completely free? Yes, Google Voice is free for personal use within the US and Canada. International calls are available for a fee.

Can I choose any area code for my Google Voice number? You can search for numbers by city or area code, but availability may vary.

Can I transfer my existing phone number to Google Voice? Yes, you can transfer your existing phone number to Google Voice for a fee.

How do I access my Google Voice voicemail? You can access your voicemail through the Google Voice website or the mobile app.

Related reading