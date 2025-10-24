How To Add Emojis In Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Emojis have become an integral part of digital communication, adding tone and emotion to our messages. Microsoft Outlook, a widely used email client, supports emojis, allowing you to express yourself more effectively. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step explanation of how to add emojis in Outlook, enhancing your email communication.

Whether you’re using Outlook on your desktop, in a web browser, or on your mobile device, adding emojis is a simple process. This guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can easily incorporate these expressive icons into your emails.

Want To Spice Up Your Outlook Emails With Emojis?

Adding Emojis in Outlook Desktop App

The desktop version of Outlook offers a convenient emoji picker. Here’s how to use it:

Open a new email: Start by composing a new email message or replying to an existing one. Place your cursor: Click in the body of the email where you want to insert the emoji. Use the emoji shortcut: Type :( or :) and Outlook will automatically turn it into an emoji, or use the Windows key + period ( . ) or Windows key + semicolon ( ; ) to open the emoji panel. Select an emoji: Browse through the available emojis and click the one you want to insert. The emoji will appear in your email.

Inserting Emojis in Outlook Web App

The web version of Outlook also has a built-in emoji picker:

Create a new email: Start composing a new email or reply to an existing message. Position your cursor: Click in the body of the email where you want the emoji to appear. Open the emoji panel: Click the “Emoji” icon (it looks like a smiley face) located in the formatting toolbar at the bottom of the email composition window. Choose an emoji: Browse the emoji categories or use the search bar to find a specific emoji. Click on the emoji to insert it into your email.

Using Emojis on Outlook Mobile (iOS and Android)

Adding emojis on your mobile device is straightforward:

Start a new email: Open the Outlook app on your iOS or Android device and begin composing a new email or replying to an existing one. Tap the text field: Tap in the body of the email to bring up the keyboard. Access the emoji keyboard: Tap the emoji icon on your device’s keyboard (usually located near the space bar or return key). Select an emoji: Scroll through the available emojis and tap the one you want to insert. The emoji will appear in your email.

Tips for Using Emojis Effectively

Use emojis sparingly: Overusing emojis can make your emails look unprofessional or cluttered.

Overusing emojis can make your emails look unprofessional or cluttered. Consider your audience: Ensure that the emojis you use are appropriate for your recipient and the context of the email.

Ensure that the emojis you use are appropriate for your recipient and the context of the email. Use emojis to clarify tone: Emojis can help convey emotions and prevent misunderstandings in your messages.

Emojis can help convey emotions and prevent misunderstandings in your messages. Test emoji rendering: Some email clients may display emojis differently, so it’s a good idea to test how your emails look on different platforms.

Outlook Emoji Options

Feature Outlook Desktop Outlook Web App Outlook Mobile Emoji Picker Yes Yes Yes Emoji Shortcuts Yes No No Custom Emojis No No No Search Yes Yes Yes

Mastering Emoji Integration in Outlook

Emojis are a great way to add personality and clarity to your Outlook emails, making your communication more engaging and effective.

FAQ

How do I access the emoji keyboard on my phone? The emoji keyboard is usually accessed by tapping the emoji icon on your device’s keyboard, typically located near the space bar or return key.

Can I use custom emojis in Outlook? No, Outlook does not currently support custom emojis. You are limited to the standard set of emojis available on your device or within the Outlook app.

Why are my emojis not displaying correctly in Outlook? This could be due to compatibility issues between different email clients. Some email clients may not support certain emojis or may display them differently.

Are emojis supported in all versions of Outlook? Yes, emojis are generally supported in most modern versions of Outlook, including the desktop app, web app, and mobile app.

Can I search for emojis in Outlook? Yes, both the Outlook desktop and web apps have a search function within the emoji picker that allows you to quickly find specific emojis.

Enhancing Your Outlook Communication

Adding emojis to your Outlook emails is a simple yet effective way to improve communication. By following these steps, you can easily incorporate emojis into your messages, making them more engaging and expressive.

Related reading