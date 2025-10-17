How To Set Default Browser On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown Changing your default browser in Windows 11 might seem daunting, but it’s actually a straightforward process. Whether you’re switching from Microsoft Edge to Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser, this guide will walk you through the necessary steps to make your preferred browser the one that opens automatically when you click a link or open an HTML file.

This step-by-step guide will show you how to set your default browser on Windows 11 through the Settings app. We’ll also cover some troubleshooting tips if you encounter any issues during the process. Let’s get started!

How Do I Change My Default Browser in Windows 11?

Step 1: Open the Settings App

Click the Start button on your taskbar. Click the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Alternatively, press Windows key + I to open Settings directly.

Step 2: Navigate to Apps

In the Settings window, click on Apps in the left-hand menu.

Step 3: Select Default Apps

In the Apps section, click on Default apps.

Step 4: Choose Your Preferred Browser

In the Default apps window, you’ll see a list of apps. Scroll down or use the search bar to find the browser you want to set as default (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Brave). Click on the browser’s icon.

Step 5: Set the Default File Types and Link Types

After clicking on the browser, you’ll see a list of file types and link types (e.g., .htm , .html , HTTP , HTTPS ). For each file type and link type, click on the current default app (usually Microsoft Edge). In the pop-up window, select your preferred browser from the list. Click OK. Repeat the process for all relevant file types and link types.

Step 6: Verify the Change

Open a link from an email or another application. Your newly selected default browser should open the link.

