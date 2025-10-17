Best Clip Art Software: Top 8 For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right clip art software can be a game-changer for projects ranging from presentations and social media graphics to educational materials and website design. The best clip art software empowers you to quickly and easily enhance your visuals with a diverse range of images, illustrations, and graphics, saving time and boosting creativity.

With so many options available, it’s crucial to select clip art software that aligns with your specific needs and skill level. This guide will explore eight of the best clip art software options available in 2025, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

What’s the Best Clip Art Software to Use?

1. Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is the industry-standard vector graphics editor, offering unparalleled power and flexibility for creating and editing clip art. Its robust tools and features make it ideal for professional designers and illustrators who demand the highest quality and control.

Illustrator’s vector-based nature ensures that clip art can be scaled to any size without losing quality, making it perfect for projects that require high-resolution graphics. Its advanced drawing tools, typography options, and color management capabilities provide endless creative possibilities.

Vector graphics for scalable clip art

Advanced drawing tools and effects

Comprehensive typography options

Industry-standard software

Pricing: $22.99/month

2. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is a comprehensive design suite that includes a powerful vector graphics editor, photo editor, and typography manager. It offers a wide range of tools and features for creating and editing clip art, making it a versatile option for designers of all levels.

CorelDRAW’s intuitive interface and user-friendly tools make it easy to learn and use, while its advanced features provide the power and flexibility needed for complex projects. Its extensive library of clip art and templates provides a great starting point for beginners.

Comprehensive design suite

Intuitive interface and user-friendly tools

Extensive library of clip art and templates

Versatile for designers of all levels

Pricing: $249/year

3. Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer is a professional-grade vector graphics editor that offers a powerful and affordable alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It features a streamlined interface, a comprehensive set of tools, and excellent performance, making it a great choice for both beginners and experienced designers.

Affinity Designer’s non-destructive editing capabilities allow you to experiment with different styles and effects without permanently altering your original artwork. Its real-time performance ensures that your workflow remains smooth and responsive, even when working with complex designs.

Professional-grade vector graphics editor

Affordable alternative to Adobe Illustrator

Streamlined interface and excellent performance

Non-destructive editing capabilities

Pricing: $69.99 (one-time purchase)

4. Inkscape

Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics editor that provides a powerful and versatile platform for creating and editing clip art. Despite being free, Inkscape offers a comprehensive set of features that rival those of commercial software.

Inkscape’s open-source nature allows for community-driven development and customization, resulting in a constantly evolving and improving software. Its support for SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) ensures that clip art created in Inkscape can be easily shared and used across different platforms.

Free and open-source vector graphics editor

Comprehensive set of features

Community-driven development and customization

Support for SVG format

Pricing: Free

5. Canva

Canva is a popular online design platform that offers a user-friendly interface and a vast library of templates, images, and graphics, including a wide selection of clip art. It’s an excellent choice for users who need to create professional-looking designs quickly and easily.

Canva’s drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to add and customize clip art, while its collaborative features allow you to work with others on design projects in real-time. Its integration with social media platforms makes it easy to share your creations with the world.

User-friendly online design platform

Vast library of templates, images, and graphics

Drag-and-drop interface

Collaborative features

Pricing: Free (with paid subscription options)

6. Vectr

Vectr is a free and easy-to-use vector graphics editor that’s perfect for beginners. It offers a clean and intuitive interface, a limited but useful set of tools, and cross-platform compatibility.

Vectr’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple users to work on the same design simultaneously, making it a great tool for team projects. Its cloud-based storage ensures that your designs are always accessible from any device.

Free and easy-to-use vector graphics editor

Clean and intuitive interface

Cross-platform compatibility

Real-time collaboration features

Pricing: Free

7. Picsart

Picsart is a versatile photo and video editing app that also offers a wide range of clip art and stickers. It’s a great choice for mobile users who want to add fun and creative elements to their photos and videos.

Picsart’s user-friendly interface and extensive library of effects and filters make it easy to create eye-catching visuals. Its social media integration allows you to quickly share your creations with your followers.

Versatile photo and video editing app

Wide range of clip art and stickers

User-friendly interface

Social media integration

Pricing: Free (with paid subscription options)

8. Fotor

Fotor is an online photo editor and graphic design tool that offers a variety of clip art and design elements. It’s a good option for users who need to create simple graphics and edit photos quickly.

Fotor’s easy-to-use interface and pre-designed templates make it simple to create professional-looking designs, even without prior experience. Its batch processing capabilities allow you to quickly edit multiple photos at once.

Online photo editor and graphic design tool

Variety of clip art and design elements

Easy-to-use interface

Batch processing capabilities

Pricing: Free (with paid subscription options)

Feature Comparison of Clip Art Software

Feature Adobe Illustrator CorelDRAW Affinity Designer Inkscape Canva Vectr Picsart Fotor Vector Graphics Yes Yes Yes Yes Limited Yes Limited Limited Price $22.99/month $249/year $69.99 Free Free+ Free Free+ Free+ User-Friendliness Advanced Medium Medium Medium Easy Easy Easy Easy

Tips for Choosing Clip Art Software

Consider your skill level: Choose software that matches your experience and technical abilities.

Choose software that matches your experience and technical abilities. Identify your needs: Determine what types of projects you’ll be working on and select software that offers the necessary features.

Determine what types of projects you’ll be working on and select software that offers the necessary features. Evaluate the library: Look for software with a diverse and high-quality library of clip art.

Look for software with a diverse and high-quality library of clip art. Check for compatibility: Ensure that the software is compatible with your operating system and other design tools.

Ensure that the software is compatible with your operating system and other design tools. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software before making a purchase.

Finding the Right Clip Art Solution

Selecting the ideal clip art software hinges on your specific needs, budget, and technical proficiency. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a novice designer, there’s a perfect solution out there to elevate your creative projects with stunning visuals.

FAQ

What is clip art software?

Clip art software provides a library of pre-made images, illustrations, and graphics that can be used to enhance visual content.

What are the benefits of using clip art software?

Clip art software saves time and effort by providing ready-made graphics, allowing users to quickly create professional-looking designs.

What file formats are typically supported by clip art software?

Common file formats include JPG, PNG, SVG, and EPS.

