How To Take A Screenshot On A Dell Laptop Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking screenshots on your Dell laptop running Windows 10 is a fundamental skill for capturing important information, sharing content, or documenting issues. Whether you need to grab a full screen, a specific window, or a custom selection, Windows 10 offers several built-in methods to accomplish this quickly and easily.

This guide will walk you through the various ways to take a screenshot on your Dell laptop, providing clear, step-by-step instructions for each method. From using keyboard shortcuts to leveraging the Snipping Tool, you’ll learn how to capture and save your screenshots effectively.

What Are The Different Ways To Screenshot On A Dell Laptop?

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The Print Screen key is the most straightforward way to capture your entire screen. Here’s how:

Press the PrtScn key. This copies an image of your entire screen to your clipboard. Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or GIMP. Paste the screenshot (Ctrl + V) into the program. Save the image in your desired format (e.g., JPG, PNG).

Using the Windows Key + Print Screen

This method captures the entire screen and automatically saves it as a file.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim. Navigate to the Pictures folder in your File Explorer. Open the Screenshots folder to find your saved screenshot.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This method captures only the active window.

Click on the window you want to capture to make it the active window. Press Alt + PrtScn keys simultaneously. This copies an image of the active window to your clipboard. Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or GIMP. Paste the screenshot (Ctrl + V) into the program. Save the image in your desired format.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool provides more control over the area you capture.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click the New button. The screen will dim. Click and drag your cursor to select the area you want to capture. The screenshot will appear in the Snipping Tool window. Click the Save icon to save the image.

Snip & Sketch is the modern replacement for the Snipping Tool, offering similar functionality with added features.

Press Windows key + Shift + S keys simultaneously. The screen will dim, and a small menu will appear at the top. Choose one of the snipping modes: Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Window Snip, or Fullscreen Snip. Click and drag your cursor to select the area you want to capture (if using Rectangular or Freeform Snip). A notification will appear. Click it to open the screenshot in the Snip & Sketch window. Click the Save icon to save the image.

Tips for Better Screenshots

Keep your desktop clean: A clean desktop makes for clearer and more professional-looking screenshots.

A clean desktop makes for clearer and more professional-looking screenshots. Use annotations: Use the built-in annotation tools in Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to highlight important areas or add notes.

Use the built-in annotation tools in Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to highlight important areas or add notes. Choose the right format: Use JPG for photos and PNG for graphics with text or sharp lines.

Use JPG for photos and PNG for graphics with text or sharp lines. Crop unnecessary areas: Crop your screenshots to focus on the relevant content.

Crop your screenshots to focus on the relevant content. Consider using a cloud storage service: Save your screenshots directly to a cloud storage service like OneDrive or Dropbox for easy access and sharing.

Screenshot Mastery Achieved

Mastering the art of taking screenshots on your Dell laptop with Windows 10 unlocks a new level of productivity and communication. With these methods at your fingertips, you’re equipped to capture and share information efficiently.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of only one window on my Dell laptop?

Use the Alt + PrtScn keys simultaneously. This copies an image of the active window to your clipboard, which you can then paste into an image editing program.

Where are screenshots saved on my Dell laptop?

If you use the Windows key + PrtScn method, screenshots are automatically saved in the Pictures folder, within a subfolder called Screenshots.

How do I take a scrolling screenshot on my Dell laptop?

Windows 10 doesn’t have a built-in feature for scrolling screenshots. You’ll need to use a third-party tool or browser extension like Nimbus Capture or Awesome Screenshot.

Can I edit screenshots directly after taking them?

Yes, using the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch allows you to annotate and edit screenshots immediately after capturing them.

Is there a keyboard shortcut to open the Snip & Sketch tool?

Yes, you can press Windows key + Shift + S to open the Snip & Sketch tool directly.

Comparison of Screenshot Methods

Method Capture Area Auto-Save Editing Options Notes PrtScn Entire Screen No Requires Editor Simplest method; requires pasting into an editor. Windows Key + PrtScn Entire Screen Yes Limited Automatically saves to the Screenshots folder. Alt + PrtScn Active Window No Requires Editor Captures only the active window; requires pasting into an editor. Snipping Tool Custom Area No Basic Offers more control over the capture area; includes basic annotation tools. Snip & Sketch Custom Area No Advanced Modern replacement for Snipping Tool with more advanced features.

Related reading