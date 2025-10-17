How To Run Disk Cleanup On Windows 10: A Beginner's Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is your Windows 10 PC running slower than usual? One often-overlooked solution is Disk Cleanup. This built-in utility helps remove temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data that can accumulate over time, freeing up valuable disk space and improving your computer’s performance. This guide will walk you through the process of how to run Disk Cleanup on Windows 10, step-by-step, even if you’re a complete beginner.

Disk Cleanup is a safe and effective way to reclaim storage space and optimize your system. By removing these unwanted files, you can speed up your PC’s boot time, application loading, and overall responsiveness. Let’s dive into the simple steps to get your Windows 10 system running smoothly again.

What are the steps to run Disk Cleanup on Windows 10?

Accessing Disk Cleanup

Click the Start button. Type “Disk Cleanup” in the search bar. Click on the Disk Cleanup app in the search results.

Selecting the Drive

In the Disk Cleanup dialog box, select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive where Windows is installed) from the dropdown menu. Click OK.

Choosing Files to Delete

Disk Cleanup will scan your selected drive for files that can be safely removed. In the next window, you’ll see a list of file categories, such as “Temporary Internet Files,” “Recycle Bin,” and “Thumbnails.” Check the boxes next to the categories of files you want to delete.

To view the files within a category before deleting, click the “View files” button.

Click OK.

Confirming the Deletion

A confirmation dialog box will appear, asking if you’re sure you want to permanently delete these files. Click Delete Files.

Cleaning System Files (Optional)

In the Disk Cleanup window, click the Clean up system files button. You may be prompted to select the drive again. Choose the drive and click OK. Disk Cleanup will rescan the drive, including system files. Select the additional system file categories you want to delete, such as “Windows Update Cleanup” or “Previous Windows installation(s).” Click OK. Confirm the deletion by clicking Delete Files.

Tips for Effective Disk Cleanup

Run Disk Cleanup Regularly: Make it a habit to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month to keep your system running smoothly.

Make it a habit to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month to keep your system running smoothly. Empty the Recycle Bin: Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin regularly, as deleted files still take up space until the bin is emptied.

Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin regularly, as deleted files still take up space until the bin is emptied. Consider Third-Party Tools: While Disk Cleanup is effective, third-party system optimization tools can provide more advanced cleaning options. Use them with caution and research.

While Disk Cleanup is effective, third-party system optimization tools can provide more advanced cleaning options. Use them with caution and research. Be Cautious with System Files: Only delete system files if you are confident that they are no longer needed. Deleting important system files can cause instability.

Only delete system files if you are confident that they are no longer needed. Deleting important system files can cause instability. Check the Downloads Folder: Disk Cleanup doesn’t always target the Downloads folder. Manually review and delete unnecessary files from this folder.

Disk Cleanup vs. Storage Sense

Feature Disk Cleanup Storage Sense Activation Manual Automatic (can be configured) File Types Basic temporary and system files Temporary files, Recycle Bin, Downloads folder Customization Limited More granular control over file deletion OS Integration Older Windows versions Windows 10 and later User Interface Traditional dialog box Modern Settings app

Reclaim Your Disk Space

By following these simple steps, you can easily run Disk Cleanup on Windows 10 and reclaim valuable disk space, leading to a faster and more efficient computing experience.

FAQ

How often should I run Disk Cleanup? It’s recommended to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month to maintain optimal performance.

Is it safe to delete everything in Disk Cleanup? Generally, it’s safe to delete most of the file categories listed in Disk Cleanup. However, be cautious when deleting system files and ensure you understand what each category contains before deleting.

Will Disk Cleanup delete my personal files? No, Disk Cleanup primarily targets temporary files, system caches, and other non-essential data. It will not delete your personal documents, photos, or videos unless they are located in the Recycle Bin or Downloads folder and you choose to clean those categories.

Can I undo Disk Cleanup if I accidentally delete something important? No, Disk Cleanup permanently deletes files. Therefore, it’s important to review the selected file categories carefully before proceeding with the deletion.

How do I access Disk Cleanup on Windows 11? The process is very similar to Windows 10. Search for “Disk Cleanup” in the Start menu and follow the same steps.

