Microsoft used the most recent Patch Tuesday to roll out their new News and Weather taskbar to a billion Windows 10 users.

While many would find the new feature on their taskbar welcome, many others would find the new pop-up news feed unexpected and intrusive, not to mention a waste of precious taskbar space.

Fortunately, Microsoft has made it easy to disable the News and Interest taskbar in 3 easy steps:

Right-click with your mouse anywhere on the taskbar. Select News and Interests from the Menu Click on Turn off.

If at a later date you regret making your PC just a bit more boring, you can re-activate the feature by simply reversing the steps.