How To Connect AirPods To PC / Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Connecting your AirPods to your PC running Windows 11 can significantly enhance your audio experience, whether you’re listening to music, attending virtual meetings, or gaming. While AirPods are primarily designed for Apple devices, they can seamlessly connect to your Windows 11 PC using Bluetooth. This guide will provide you with a straightforward, step-by-step process to establish this connection.

Many users find that using AirPods with their Windows 11 PC offers a convenient and high-quality audio solution. However, the process might seem a bit different compared to connecting to an iPhone or iPad. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of your AirPods with your PC in no time.

Connecting AirPods to Windows 11: How Do I Do It?

Step 1: Enable Bluetooth on Your Windows 11 PC

Click the Start button. Select Settings. Click on Bluetooth & devices. Ensure the Bluetooth toggle is switched to the On position.

Step 2: Put Your AirPods in Pairing Mode

Place both AirPods in their charging case. Open the lid of the charging case. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes white. This indicates that the AirPods are in pairing mode.

Step 3: Add Your AirPods as a Bluetooth Device on Your PC

On your Windows 11 PC, in the Bluetooth & devices settings, click Add device. Select Bluetooth as the type of device you want to add. Your PC will begin scanning for Bluetooth devices. Look for your AirPods in the list of available devices. Click on your AirPods when they appear. If prompted, enter the pairing code (usually “0000”) and click Connect.

Step 4: Select Your AirPods as the Default Audio Device

Click the Start button. Select Settings. Click on System. Select Sound. In the Output section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu. In the Input section (if you want to use the AirPods microphone), choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu.

Step 5: Test the Connection

Play some audio on your PC (music, video, etc.) to ensure the sound is playing through your AirPods. If you are using the microphone, test it by recording a short audio clip.

Tips for a Seamless Connection

Keep your AirPods charged: Low battery can sometimes cause connection issues.

Low battery can sometimes cause connection issues. Update your Bluetooth drivers: Outdated drivers can lead to compatibility problems. Visit your PC manufacturer’s website to download the latest drivers.

Outdated drivers can lead to compatibility problems. Visit your PC manufacturer’s website to download the latest drivers. Remove other Bluetooth devices: Too many connected devices can interfere with the connection. Disconnect any unnecessary Bluetooth devices.

Too many connected devices can interfere with the connection. Disconnect any unnecessary Bluetooth devices. Restart your PC: A simple restart can often resolve temporary Bluetooth issues.

A simple restart can often resolve temporary Bluetooth issues. Ensure AirPods are genuine: Counterfeit AirPods can have connectivity problems.

Understanding Bluetooth Codecs

Your AirPods and Windows 11 PC use Bluetooth codecs to transmit audio. Here’s a quick comparison of the most common ones:

Codec Description Pros Cons SBC Standard Bluetooth codec Universally supported, basic audio quality Lower audio quality compared to other codecs AAC Advanced Audio Coding Better audio quality than SBC, used by Apple devices Can be inconsistent on non-Apple devices aptX Qualcomm’s high-quality audio codec High-resolution audio, low latency Requires aptX support on both devices, not natively supported by AirPods aptX Adaptive Improved version of aptX Dynamically adjusts bitrate for optimal audio quality and latency Requires aptX Adaptive support on both devices

Enjoy Wireless Audio on Windows 11

By following these steps, you can easily connect your AirPods to your Windows 11 PC and enjoy high-quality wireless audio. Remember to keep your Bluetooth drivers updated and your AirPods charged for the best experience.

FAQ

Why won’t my AirPods connect to my Windows 11 PC? There could be several reasons, including Bluetooth being disabled, outdated drivers, low battery on the AirPods, or interference from other Bluetooth devices.

How do I update my Bluetooth drivers on Windows 11? Go to Device Manager, expand the Bluetooth section, right-click on your Bluetooth adapter, and select “Update driver.”

Can I use my AirPods microphone on Windows 11? Yes, you can. Select your AirPods as the input device in the Sound settings.

Are AirPods Pro compatible with Windows 11? Yes, AirPods Pro are compatible with Windows 11 and connect in the same way as regular AirPods.

Why does my AirPods audio sound bad on Windows 11? This could be due to the Bluetooth codec being used. Try disconnecting and reconnecting the AirPods, or ensure your Bluetooth drivers are up to date.

