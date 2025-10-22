How To Clear Cache In Edge Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Clearing your browser’s cache is a routine maintenance task that can significantly improve your browsing experience. Over time, Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 accumulates cached data like images, scripts, and other website content to speed up page loading. However, this cached data can sometimes become corrupted or outdated, leading to performance issues, website display problems, or even security vulnerabilities.

This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of how to clear the cache in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11, ensuring a smoother and more secure browsing experience. By following these steps, you can easily resolve common browser issues and optimize Edge’s performance.

How Do I Clear The Cache In Edge On Windows 11?

Accessing the Clear Browsing Data Menu

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. In the Settings menu, click on Privacy, search, and services in the left-hand sidebar. Scroll down to the Clear browsing data section. Click the Choose what to clear button.

Selecting the Time Range and Data Types

In the “Time range” dropdown menu, choose the period for which you want to clear the cache. Options include “Last hour,” “Last 24 hours,” “Last 7 days,” “Last 4 weeks,” and “All time.” Ensure that the Cached images and files checkbox is selected. You can also select other data types to clear, such as browsing history, cookies and other site data, download history, and passwords. Be cautious when clearing passwords and other sensitive data.

Clearing the Cache

Click the Clear now button. Wait for Edge to complete the clearing process. The time it takes will depend on the amount of cached data. Once the process is complete, close and reopen Edge for the changes to take effect.

Using the “On Exit” Option

In the “Clear browsing data” section (Privacy, search, and services settings), locate the “Clear browsing data on close” option. Toggle the switch to On. Click the Choose what to clear every time you close the browser option. Select the Cached images and files checkbox. Now, every time you close Microsoft Edge, the cache will be automatically cleared.

Clearing Cache via Keyboard Shortcut

Open Microsoft Edge. Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete on your keyboard. The “Clear browsing data” window will appear. Follow the steps outlined in the “Selecting the Time Range and Data Types” and “Clearing the Cache” sections above.

Tips For Managing Your Edge Cache

Regular Clearing: Clear your cache regularly, especially if you encounter website display issues or performance problems.

Clear your cache regularly, especially if you encounter website display issues or performance problems. Selective Clearing: If you don’t want to clear all cached data, you can choose a specific time range or only clear certain data types.

If you don’t want to clear all cached data, you can choose a specific time range or only clear certain data types. Private Browsing: Use InPrivate browsing mode when you don’t want Edge to save your browsing history, cookies, or cached data.

Use InPrivate browsing mode when you don’t want Edge to save your browsing history, cookies, or cached data. Extension Conflicts: If you’re experiencing issues even after clearing the cache, try disabling your extensions one by one to identify if any of them are causing problems.

Quick Edge Refresh

Clearing the cache in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 is a simple yet effective way to resolve browsing issues and improve performance. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can maintain a clean and efficient browsing environment.

FAQ

Why should I clear my cache? Clearing your cache can resolve website display issues, improve browser performance, and enhance security by removing outdated or corrupted data.

How often should I clear my cache? The frequency depends on your browsing habits. If you frequently visit many websites, clearing it weekly or bi-weekly is a good practice. Otherwise, clearing it monthly may suffice.

Will clearing my cache delete my passwords? No, clearing the cache only removes temporary files and images. It does not delete saved passwords unless you specifically choose to clear passwords and other sign-in data.

What happens if I don’t clear my cache? Over time, the cache can become bloated with outdated data, leading to slower browsing speeds, website display problems, and potential security vulnerabilities.

Is it safe to clear my cache? Yes, it is generally safe to clear your cache. However, you may need to re-enter login information for some websites after clearing cookies.

Comparing Cache Clearing Methods

Method Description Pros Cons Settings Menu Accessing the “Clear browsing data” menu through Edge’s settings. Provides granular control over which data types are cleared and the time range. Requires several clicks to navigate to the settings menu. Keyboard Shortcut Using the Ctrl + Shift + Delete shortcut to directly open the “Clear browsing data” window. Faster access to the clearing options compared to navigating through the settings menu. Still requires selecting the data types and time range. “On Exit” Option Automatically clearing the cache every time Edge is closed. Ensures a clean cache every time you start a new browsing session. May slightly increase the time it takes for Edge to close, and you cannot control the time range.

Maintaining Optimal Edge Performance

Regularly clearing your cache in Microsoft Edge is a simple yet crucial step in maintaining optimal browser performance and ensuring a smooth online experience. By incorporating this practice into your routine, you can minimize potential issues and enjoy faster, more reliable browsing.

