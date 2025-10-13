How To Fix Dell Broadcom USH Driver Problems (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Broadcom USH (Universal Serial Hub) driver on your Dell computer facilitates communication between various hardware components and the operating system. When this driver encounters issues, it can lead to problems like malfunctioning USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity failures, and even system instability. Fortunately, resolving these driver problems is often straightforward and can be achieved through a few troubleshooting steps.

This guide provides a clear and easy-to-follow approach to diagnosing and fixing Dell Broadcom USH driver problems. We’ll explore common causes, offer practical solutions, and help you get your Dell computer working smoothly again. Let’s dive in and get those drivers sorted!

How Do I Fix My Dell Broadcom USH Driver?

Checking Device Manager for Errors

The Device Manager is your first port of call for identifying driver-related problems.

Press the Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select Device Manager. Look for Universal Serial Bus controllers and expand the section. Check for a yellow exclamation mark or a red cross next to the Broadcom USH entry. This indicates a problem.

Updating the Broadcom USH Driver

An outdated or corrupted driver is a common cause of issues. Updating can often resolve these problems.

In Device Manager, right-click on the Broadcom USH device. Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will search for and install the latest available driver. If Windows doesn’t find a suitable driver, select Update driver again. Choose Browse my computer for drivers. Select Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer. Select a compatible driver from the list and click Next.

Reinstalling the Broadcom USH Driver

If updating doesn’t work, reinstalling the driver can provide a fresh start.

In Device Manager, right-click on the Broadcom USH device. Select Uninstall device. Confirm the uninstallation. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically attempt to reinstall the driver upon restart. If the driver isn’t automatically reinstalled, open Device Manager again. Click Action at the top. Select Scan for hardware changes.

Downloading the Driver from Dell’s Support Website

Dell provides specific drivers for its hardware on its support website.

Go to the Dell Support website. Enter your Dell Service Tag or select your model manually. Navigate to the Drivers & Downloads section. Search for the Broadcom USH driver. Download the latest version of the driver. Run the downloaded installation file and follow the on-screen instructions.

Using Dell SupportAssist

Dell SupportAssist is a tool that automates driver updates and system maintenance.

Open Dell SupportAssist. If you don’t have it, download it from the Dell Support website. Click on Start Now under the “Get Drivers & Downloads” section. SupportAssist will scan your system for updates. Install any available updates for the Broadcom USH driver.

Tips for Preventing Future Driver Issues

Keep your operating system up to date: Windows updates often include driver updates.

Regularly check for driver updates: Use Dell SupportAssist or visit the Dell Support website.

Avoid downloading drivers from unofficial sources: Stick to Dell's official website or Windows Update.

Create a system restore point: This allows you to revert to a previous state if a driver update causes problems.

Broadcom USH Driver Sorted

Fixing Broadcom USH driver issues on your Dell computer doesn’t have to be a headache. By systematically working through the steps outlined above, you can quickly identify and resolve the problem, restoring full functionality to your USB ports and other related devices.

FAQ

What is the Broadcom USH driver? The Broadcom USH (Universal Serial Hub) driver enables communication between your Dell computer’s hardware and the operating system, specifically for USB-related functions.

Why is my Broadcom USH driver not working? Common reasons include outdated drivers, corrupted driver files, or compatibility issues after a Windows update.

How do I know if my Broadcom USH driver is outdated? Check Device Manager for a yellow exclamation mark next to the Broadcom USH device.

Can I download the Broadcom USH driver from any website? It’s highly recommended to download drivers only from Dell’s official support website to avoid malware or incompatible drivers.

Common USB Connection Problems and Solutions

Problem Possible Cause Solution USB device not recognized Driver issue, faulty USB port, device incompatibility Update/reinstall driver, try a different USB port, check device compatibility with your operating system Slow data transfer speeds Outdated driver, USB port version mismatch Update driver, ensure device and port support the same USB version (e.g., USB 3.0) Intermittent connection/disconnection issues Loose connection, driver problem Check the USB cable and port for damage, update/reinstall driver

