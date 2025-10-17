How To Find Your IP Address On Windows 11: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding your IP address on Windows 11 might seem daunting, but it’s actually a straightforward process. Your IP address, or Internet Protocol address, is a unique identifier that allows devices on a network to communicate with each other. Knowing your IP address can be useful for troubleshooting network issues, configuring network devices, or even for online gaming.

This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of several methods you can use to quickly and easily determine your IP address on a Windows 11 machine. Whether you prefer using the command line, the settings app, or even a simple online search, we’ve got you covered.

What Are The Ways To Find My IP Address On Windows 11?

Using Command Prompt

The Command Prompt is a powerful tool that provides detailed network information, including your IP address.

Open the Command Prompt. You can do this by searching for “cmd” in the Windows search bar and clicking on “Command Prompt”. Type ipconfig and press Enter. Look for the “IPv4 Address” entry under your active network adapter (e.g., “Ethernet adapter Ethernet” or “Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi”). The number next to it is your IP address.

Through Windows 11 Settings

Windows 11 settings offer a user-friendly interface to find your IP address.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on “Network & internet” in the left sidebar. Select your connection type, either “Ethernet” or “Wi-Fi”, depending on how you’re connected to the internet. Click on your active network connection. Scroll down to the “IP address” section. Your IP address will be displayed there.

Using PowerShell

PowerShell is another command-line interface that offers a different way to find your IP address.

Open PowerShell. You can do this by searching for “PowerShell” in the Windows search bar and clicking on “Windows PowerShell”. Type Get-NetIPAddress and press Enter. Look for the “IPAddress” entry under your active network adapter. The corresponding value is your IP address.

Find Your Public IP Address Through a Web Browser

Your public IP address is the one visible to the outside world. A quick way to find this is through a web browser.

Open your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Edge). Go to a website like “whatismyip.com” or “icanhazip.com”. The website will display your public IP address.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above:

Method Difficulty Requires Admin Rights Shows Public IP Shows Private IP Command Prompt Easy No No Yes Windows Settings Easy No No Yes PowerShell Easy No No Yes Web Browser Easy No Yes No

Tips

If you’re connected to a VPN, the IP address displayed will be the VPN’s IP address, not your actual IP address.

Your IP address can change, especially if you have a dynamic IP address assigned by your internet service provider (ISP).

Knowing both your public and private IP addresses can be helpful for troubleshooting network issues.

Quickly Locate Your Windows 11 IP Address

Finding your IP address on Windows 11 is a simple task that can be accomplished through various methods, each offering its own level of detail and convenience. Whether you prefer the command line or a graphical interface, the steps outlined above will guide you to quickly locate the information you need.

FAQ

What is an IP address? An IP address is a unique numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network that uses the Internet Protocol for communication.

Why would I need to find my IP address? You might need to find your IP address for troubleshooting network issues, configuring network devices, or for certain online applications and games.

What is the difference between a public and private IP address? A private IP address is used within a local network, while a public IP address is used to identify your network to the internet.

How often does my IP address change? It depends on whether you have a static or dynamic IP address. Dynamic IP addresses can change periodically, while static IP addresses remain the same.

Is it safe to share my IP address? Sharing your IP address can expose some information about your location, but it’s generally not a significant security risk unless combined with other personal information.

