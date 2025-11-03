How To Find Facebook URL: A Step-by-Step Guide For Easy Access

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Finding your Facebook URL, or the URL of a Facebook page or profile, is essential for sharing your profile, promoting your business, or directing people to specific content. It’s a simple process, but it can be confusing if you’re unsure where to look. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to locate any Facebook URL you need.

Whether you’re trying to share your personal profile, promote a business page, or simply direct someone to a specific Facebook group, knowing how to find the correct URL is crucial. This guide will walk you through the process on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring you can easily access and share any Facebook link you need.

Where Do I Find My Facebook URL?

Finding Your Personal Facebook Profile URL on Desktop

Open Facebook in your web browser. Go to the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) and log in to your account if you aren’t already. Navigate to your profile. Click on your name or profile picture located in the top-left corner of the screen or in the left-hand menu. This will take you to your personal profile page. Locate the URL in the address bar. The URL displayed in the address bar of your browser is your Facebook profile URL. It typically follows the format www.facebook.com/yourusername or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=yourID .

Finding a Facebook Page URL on Desktop

Open Facebook in your web browser. Navigate to the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) and log in to your account. Search for the Facebook Page. Use the search bar at the top of the page to find the specific Facebook Page you are looking for. Go to the Facebook Page. Click on the Page’s name in the search results to go to that Page. Locate the URL in the address bar. The URL displayed in the address bar of your browser is the Facebook Page URL. It usually follows the format www.facebook.com/pagename .

Finding Your Facebook Profile URL on Mobile (App)

Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Make sure you are logged in to your account. Navigate to your profile. Tap on the menu icon (usually three horizontal lines) located in the top-right (Android) or bottom-right (iOS) corner of the screen. Then, tap on your name or profile picture to go to your profile. Tap the three dots. On your profile page, tap the three dots located below your profile information (next to “Add to Story”). Find “Copy Link to Profile.” In the menu that appears, tap “Copy Link to Profile.” This will copy your profile URL to your device’s clipboard. You can then paste it wherever you need it.

Finding a Facebook Page URL on Mobile (App)

Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Make sure you are logged in to your account. Search for the Facebook Page. Use the search bar at the top of the app to find the specific Facebook Page you are looking for. Go to the Facebook Page. Tap on the Page’s name in the search results to go to that Page. Tap the three dots. On the Page, tap the three dots located below the Page’s cover photo. Find “Copy Link.” In the menu that appears, tap “Copy Link.” This will copy the Page URL to your device’s clipboard.

Understanding Facebook URL Structures

Facebook URLs can take different forms depending on whether it’s a personal profile or a page, and whether the user has set a custom username. Here’s a quick breakdown:

URL Type Format Description Personal Profile www.facebook.com/yourusername This is the most common format if you’ve set a custom username. Personal Profile www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=yourID This format is used if you haven’t set a custom username. yourID is a unique numerical identifier. Facebook Page www.facebook.com/pagename This is the standard format for Facebook Pages. pagename is the custom name chosen for the page. Facebook Group www.facebook.com/groups/groupname This is the standard format for Facebook Groups. groupname is the custom name chosen for the group.

Tips For Sharing Facebook URLs

Shorten long URLs: Use a URL shortening service like Bitly or TinyURL to make long URLs more manageable and easier to share.

Use a URL shortening service like Bitly or TinyURL to make long URLs more manageable and easier to share. Use descriptive text: When sharing a URL, provide context about what the link leads to. This helps people understand what they’re clicking on.

When sharing a URL, provide context about what the link leads to. This helps people understand what they’re clicking on. Check the URL before sharing: Double-check the URL to ensure it’s correct before sharing it with others. A small typo can lead to an error page.

Double-check the URL to ensure it’s correct before sharing it with others. A small typo can lead to an error page. Consider privacy settings: Be mindful of the privacy settings of the profile or page you’re sharing. Some content may only be visible to certain people.

Easy Facebook URL Access

Finding and sharing Facebook URLs is a straightforward process that enhances your ability to connect and share content on the platform. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily locate and share any Facebook URL, whether it’s for your personal profile, a business page, or a specific group.

FAQ

How do I find my Facebook profile ID? You can find your Facebook profile ID by going to your profile and looking at the URL. If it’s in the format facebook.com/profile.php?id=YOURID, then YOURID is your profile ID.

Can I change my Facebook URL? Yes, if you have a custom username, you can change it in your Facebook settings, which will change your profile URL.

Why can’t I find the URL for some Facebook profiles? Some users may have privacy settings that prevent you from seeing their profile or accessing their URL.

Is it safe to share my Facebook URL? Generally, yes, it’s safe to share your Facebook URL. However, be mindful of what information you share publicly on your profile.

How do I create a custom URL for my Facebook Page? You can create a custom URL (username) for your Facebook Page in the Page settings, under “Username.”

Related reading