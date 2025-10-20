How To Enable Sandbox In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows Sandbox is a lightweight virtual environment that allows you to run applications in isolation, preventing them from affecting your main operating system. This is particularly useful for testing untrusted software or visiting potentially harmful websites. Enabling the Sandbox feature in Windows 11 is a straightforward process, and this guide will walk you through each step.

By utilizing Windows Sandbox, you can experiment with different applications and settings without worrying about compromising the stability or security of your primary Windows 11 installation. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to activating and using this valuable feature.

How Do I Enable Windows Sandbox in Windows 11?

Prerequisites for Enabling Windows Sandbox

Before you begin, ensure your system meets the following requirements:

Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, or Education: Windows Sandbox is not available on the Home edition.

Windows Sandbox is not available on the Home edition. Virtualization Enabled: Virtualization must be enabled in your BIOS/UEFI settings.

Virtualization must be enabled in your BIOS/UEFI settings. Sufficient Disk Space: Ensure you have enough free disk space (at least 1 GB recommended).

Ensure you have enough free disk space (at least 1 GB recommended). Processor: An Intel, AMD, or ARM64 processor is required.

Enabling Virtualization

If virtualization is not enabled, follow these steps:

Restart your computer: Restart your computer and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings. This usually involves pressing a key like Delete, F2, F12, or Esc during startup. The specific key varies depending on your motherboard manufacturer. Locate Virtualization Settings: Look for settings related to virtualization, such as “Intel Virtualization Technology (VT-x),” “AMD-V,” or “SVM.” The name and location can vary. Enable Virtualization: Enable the virtualization setting. Save and Exit: Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings. Your computer will restart.

Enabling Windows Sandbox Feature

Open “Turn Windows Features on or off”: Press the Windows key, type “Turn Windows features on or off,” and press Enter. Locate “Windows Sandbox”: Scroll down the list of Windows features and find “Windows Sandbox.” Check the Box: Check the box next to “Windows Sandbox” to enable the feature. Click “OK”: Click “OK” to apply the changes. Restart Your Computer: You will be prompted to restart your computer to complete the installation. Click “Restart now.”

Launching Windows Sandbox

Open the Start Menu: After your computer restarts, click the Windows icon to open the Start Menu. Type “Windows Sandbox”: Type “Windows Sandbox” in the search bar. Click “Windows Sandbox”: Click on the “Windows Sandbox” application to launch it. Wait for Sandbox to Initialize: The Windows Sandbox environment will initialize, which may take a few moments.

Using Windows Sandbox

Once the Sandbox is open, you can:

Copy and Paste Files: Copy files from your main system and paste them into the Sandbox environment.

Copy files from your main system and paste them into the Sandbox environment. Install and Run Applications: Install and run applications within the Sandbox.

Install and run applications within the Sandbox. Browse the Web: Browse the web using the Sandbox’s built-in browser.

Tips for Using Windows Sandbox

Sandbox is Temporary: Remember that the Sandbox environment is temporary. When you close the Sandbox, all changes and files will be discarded.

Remember that the Sandbox environment is temporary. When you close the Sandbox, all changes and files will be discarded. Security: Use Sandbox to test untrusted software or visit potentially harmful websites.

Use Sandbox to test untrusted software or visit potentially harmful websites. Performance: Sandbox performance may be slightly slower than your main system due to virtualization.

Sandbox performance may be slightly slower than your main system due to virtualization. Networking: By default, the Sandbox has network access, but you can disable it if needed.

Comparison: Windows Sandbox vs. Virtual Machines

Feature Windows Sandbox Virtual Machines (e.g., VirtualBox, VMware) Resource Usage Lightweight, uses host OS kernel Heavier, requires its own OS kernel Setup Quick and easy More complex Persistence Non-persistent (changes discarded on close) Persistent (changes saved) Use Case Quick testing, isolated browsing Full OS environments, software development

Sandbox offers a streamlined, disposable environment, while virtual machines provide more comprehensive and persistent virtualization capabilities.

Benefits of Using Windows Sandbox

Windows Sandbox provides a secure and isolated environment for testing applications and browsing the web, ensuring your main system remains protected from potential threats. By following this guide, you can easily enable and utilize this valuable feature in Windows 11.

FAQ

How do I know if virtualization is enabled? You can check Task Manager (Performance tab) or use System Information (search for “System Information” in the Start Menu).

Why is Windows Sandbox not available on Windows 11 Home? Windows Sandbox requires virtualization features that are only available in Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Does Windows Sandbox slow down my computer? Sandbox performance may be slightly slower due to virtualization, but it’s generally lightweight.

Can I disable network access in Windows Sandbox? Yes, you can disable network access by configuring the Sandbox configuration file.

What happens when I close Windows Sandbox? All changes and files within the Sandbox are discarded, returning it to a clean state.

Secure Your System With Windows Sandbox

