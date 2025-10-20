Best Net Worth Tracking Software: Top 9 For 2025
Managing your finances effectively requires a clear understanding of your net worth. Net worth tracking software provides a comprehensive view of your assets and liabilities, empowering you to make informed financial decisions. With the right tools, you can monitor your financial progress, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately achieve your financial goals.
This article explores the best net worth tracking software options available in 2025. We’ll delve into the features, benefits, and pricing of each software, helping you choose the one that best suits your needs and financial situation.
What is the Best Net Worth Tracking Software?
Here are the top net worth tracking software options to consider in 2025:
Personal Capital
Personal Capital is a popular choice for its free net worth tracking tools and investment management services. It provides a holistic view of your finances by aggregating data from various accounts, including bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, and loans.
Personal Capital’s user-friendly interface and robust features make it easy to track your net worth, monitor your spending, and analyze your investment performance. The platform also offers personalized financial advice from experienced advisors.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Investment tracking and analysis
- Retirement planning
- Fee analyzer
Pricing: Free for basic net worth tracking; investment management fees apply.
Mint
Mint is a free budgeting and net worth tracking app that’s known for its simplicity and ease of use. It automatically categorizes your transactions, tracks your spending, and provides insights into your financial habits.
Mint’s customizable dashboards and goal-setting features allow you to create a personalized financial plan and stay on track toward your financial objectives. The app also provides alerts for unusual spending and bill reminders to help you avoid late fees.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Bill payment reminders
- Credit score monitoring
- Goal setting
Pricing: Free
YNAB (You Need A Budget)
YNAB is a budgeting software that focuses on giving every dollar a job. It’s based on four rules: give every dollar a job, embrace your true expenses, roll with the punches, and age your money.
YNAB helps you break the paycheck to paycheck cycle, pay off debt, and save for your future. It requires a more hands-on approach to budgeting than some other apps, but many users find that it leads to greater financial awareness and control.
Key Features:
- Budgeting based on four rules
- Goal setting
- Debt payoff planning
- Real-time expense tracking
- Reporting and analytics
Pricing: $14.99/month or $99/year
Quicken
Quicken is a comprehensive personal finance software that offers a wide range of features, including net worth tracking, budgeting, bill payment, and investment management. It’s available as a desktop application and a mobile app.
Quicken’s robust reporting capabilities allow you to track your income, expenses, and investments in detail. The software also offers tools for managing your taxes and planning for retirement.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Bill payment
- Investment tracking and analysis
- Tax planning
Pricing: Starts at $3.99/month
Tiller Money
Tiller Money is a spreadsheet-based personal finance tracker that automatically updates your financial data from your bank accounts and credit cards. It provides a flexible and customizable way to track your net worth, budget your expenses, and manage your finances.
Tiller Money integrates with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel, allowing you to create custom reports and dashboards. The software also offers a variety of templates to help you get started.
Key Features:
- Automated data import
- Customizable spreadsheets
- Budgeting tools
- Net worth tracking
- Reporting and analytics
Pricing: $79/year
Empower (Previously Personal Capital)
Empower, formerly known as Personal Capital, provides both free financial tracking tools and paid wealth management services. It offers a clear view of your finances by aggregating data from various accounts, including bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, and loans.
Empower’s user-friendly interface and features make it easy to track your net worth, monitor spending, and analyze investment performance. The platform also offers personalized financial advice from experienced advisors.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Investment tracking and analysis
- Retirement planning
- Fee analyzer
Pricing: Free for basic net worth tracking; investment management fees apply.
Monarch Money
Monarch Money is a budgeting and personal finance app designed for collaboration and long-term financial planning. It allows you to connect all your financial accounts in one place, track your spending, and create a budget that works for you.
Monarch Money’s standout feature is its ability to collaborate with a partner or financial advisor. You can share your financial data and work together on your financial goals.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Collaborative features
- Goal setting
- Investment tracking
Pricing: $14.99/month or $99.99/year
Simplifi by Quicken
Simplifi by Quicken is a budgeting app that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It helps you track your spending, create a budget, and stay on top of your bills.
Simplifi’s streamlined interface and customizable features make it easy to manage your finances on the go. The app also provides insights into your spending habits and helps you identify areas where you can save money.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Bill tracking
- Spending insights
- Goal setting
Pricing: $5.99/month or $59.99/year
PocketGuard
PocketGuard is a budgeting app that focuses on helping you spend less than you earn. It connects to your bank accounts and credit cards to track your spending and show you how much money you have left to spend.
PocketGuard’s “In My Pocket” feature shows you how much money you have available to spend after you’ve paid your bills and set aside money for your goals. The app also provides insights into your spending habits and helps you identify areas where you can save money.
Key Features:
- Net worth tracking
- Budgeting tools
- Bill tracking
- Spending insights
- Goal setting
Pricing: Free for basic features; premium features available with a subscription.
Net Worth Software Comparison
|Feature
|Personal Capital
|Mint
|YNAB
|Quicken
|Tiller Money
|Empower
|Monarch Money
|Simplifi
|PocketGuard
|Net Worth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Budgeting
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Investment Track
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Bill Pay
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Collaboration
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pricing
|Free/Paid
|Free
|Paid
|Paid
|Paid
|Free/Paid
|Paid
|Paid
|Free/Paid
Tips for Choosing Net Worth Software
- Consider your needs: What are your financial goals? What features are most important to you?
- Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software.
- Try a free trial: Many software options offer a free trial period.
- Check for security: Make sure the software uses strong security measures to protect your financial data.
- Think about long-term costs: While some software is free, others require a subscription
