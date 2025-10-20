Best Net Worth Tracking Software: Top 9 For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Managing your finances effectively requires a clear understanding of your net worth. Net worth tracking software provides a comprehensive view of your assets and liabilities, empowering you to make informed financial decisions. With the right tools, you can monitor your financial progress, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately achieve your financial goals.

This article explores the best net worth tracking software options available in 2025. We’ll delve into the features, benefits, and pricing of each software, helping you choose the one that best suits your needs and financial situation.

What is the Best Net Worth Tracking Software?

Here are the top net worth tracking software options to consider in 2025:

Personal Capital

Personal Capital is a popular choice for its free net worth tracking tools and investment management services. It provides a holistic view of your finances by aggregating data from various accounts, including bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, and loans.

Personal Capital’s user-friendly interface and robust features make it easy to track your net worth, monitor your spending, and analyze your investment performance. The platform also offers personalized financial advice from experienced advisors.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Investment tracking and analysis

Retirement planning

Fee analyzer

Pricing: Free for basic net worth tracking; investment management fees apply.

Mint

Mint is a free budgeting and net worth tracking app that’s known for its simplicity and ease of use. It automatically categorizes your transactions, tracks your spending, and provides insights into your financial habits.

Mint’s customizable dashboards and goal-setting features allow you to create a personalized financial plan and stay on track toward your financial objectives. The app also provides alerts for unusual spending and bill reminders to help you avoid late fees.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Bill payment reminders

Credit score monitoring

Goal setting

Pricing: Free

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

YNAB is a budgeting software that focuses on giving every dollar a job. It’s based on four rules: give every dollar a job, embrace your true expenses, roll with the punches, and age your money.

YNAB helps you break the paycheck to paycheck cycle, pay off debt, and save for your future. It requires a more hands-on approach to budgeting than some other apps, but many users find that it leads to greater financial awareness and control.

Key Features:

Budgeting based on four rules

Goal setting

Debt payoff planning

Real-time expense tracking

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: $14.99/month or $99/year

Quicken

Quicken is a comprehensive personal finance software that offers a wide range of features, including net worth tracking, budgeting, bill payment, and investment management. It’s available as a desktop application and a mobile app.

Quicken’s robust reporting capabilities allow you to track your income, expenses, and investments in detail. The software also offers tools for managing your taxes and planning for retirement.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Bill payment

Investment tracking and analysis

Tax planning

Pricing: Starts at $3.99/month

Tiller Money

Tiller Money is a spreadsheet-based personal finance tracker that automatically updates your financial data from your bank accounts and credit cards. It provides a flexible and customizable way to track your net worth, budget your expenses, and manage your finances.

Tiller Money integrates with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel, allowing you to create custom reports and dashboards. The software also offers a variety of templates to help you get started.

Key Features:

Automated data import

Customizable spreadsheets

Budgeting tools

Net worth tracking

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: $79/year

Empower (Previously Personal Capital)

Empower, formerly known as Personal Capital, provides both free financial tracking tools and paid wealth management services. It offers a clear view of your finances by aggregating data from various accounts, including bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, and loans.

Empower’s user-friendly interface and features make it easy to track your net worth, monitor spending, and analyze investment performance. The platform also offers personalized financial advice from experienced advisors.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Investment tracking and analysis

Retirement planning

Fee analyzer

Pricing: Free for basic net worth tracking; investment management fees apply.

Monarch Money

Monarch Money is a budgeting and personal finance app designed for collaboration and long-term financial planning. It allows you to connect all your financial accounts in one place, track your spending, and create a budget that works for you.

Monarch Money’s standout feature is its ability to collaborate with a partner or financial advisor. You can share your financial data and work together on your financial goals.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Collaborative features

Goal setting

Investment tracking

Pricing: $14.99/month or $99.99/year

Simplifi by Quicken

Simplifi by Quicken is a budgeting app that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It helps you track your spending, create a budget, and stay on top of your bills.

Simplifi’s streamlined interface and customizable features make it easy to manage your finances on the go. The app also provides insights into your spending habits and helps you identify areas where you can save money.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Bill tracking

Spending insights

Goal setting

Pricing: $5.99/month or $59.99/year

PocketGuard

PocketGuard is a budgeting app that focuses on helping you spend less than you earn. It connects to your bank accounts and credit cards to track your spending and show you how much money you have left to spend.

PocketGuard’s “In My Pocket” feature shows you how much money you have available to spend after you’ve paid your bills and set aside money for your goals. The app also provides insights into your spending habits and helps you identify areas where you can save money.

Key Features:

Net worth tracking

Budgeting tools

Bill tracking

Spending insights

Goal setting

Pricing: Free for basic features; premium features available with a subscription.

Net Worth Software Comparison

Feature Personal Capital Mint YNAB Quicken Tiller Money Empower Monarch Money Simplifi PocketGuard Net Worth Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Budgeting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Investment Track Yes No No Yes No Yes Yes No No Bill Pay No Yes No Yes No No No Yes Yes Collaboration No No No No No No Yes No No Pricing Free/Paid Free Paid Paid Paid Free/Paid Paid Paid Free/Paid

Tips for Choosing Net Worth Software

Consider your needs: What are your financial goals? What features are most important to you?

What are your financial goals? What features are most important to you? Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software.

See what other users have to say about the software. Try a free trial: Many software options offer a free trial period.

Many software options offer a free trial period. Check for security: Make sure the software uses strong security measures to protect your financial data.

Make sure the software uses strong security measures to protect your financial data. Think about long-term costs: While some software is free, others require a subscription

FAQ

Related reading