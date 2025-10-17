How To Download Internet Explorer In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

While Microsoft Edge is now the default browser for Windows 11, some users may still need Internet Explorer for compatibility with older websites or applications. Although Internet Explorer isn’t directly available for download in Windows 11, it’s actually still included as a feature within the operating system. This guide will walk you through the steps to access and use Internet Explorer on your Windows 11 machine.

Accessing Internet Explorer in Windows 11 isn’t as straightforward as downloading and installing it. Instead, you’ll be enabling a hidden feature. This ensures you can still utilize older web technologies when needed, without compromising the security and performance of your primary browser, Microsoft Edge.

Where Do I Find Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

Enable Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three dots (ellipsis) in the top-right corner to open the menu. Select Settings. In the left sidebar, click Default browser. Under “Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) availability,” choose Allow from the dropdown menu. Click the Restart button that appears.

Load a Website in IE Mode

Open Microsoft Edge. Navigate to the website you want to view in Internet Explorer mode. Click the three dots (ellipsis) in the top-right corner to open the menu. Select Reload in Internet Explorer mode. The page will reload using the Internet Explorer engine.

Pin a Website to the Taskbar in IE Mode

Open Microsoft Edge and load the website in Internet Explorer mode as described above. Click the three dots (ellipsis) in the top-right corner to open the menu. Go to More tools. Select Pin to taskbar. This will create a shortcut on your taskbar that opens the website directly in IE mode.

Create a Desktop Shortcut to a Website in IE Mode

Open Microsoft Edge and load the website in Internet Explorer mode as described above. Copy the URL of the website from the address bar. Right-click on your desktop and select New > Shortcut. In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter the following, replacing “[website URL]” with the actual URL you copied: "%ProgramFiles%\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe" [website URL] Click Next. Give the shortcut a name (e.g., “Website Name (IE Mode)”) and click Finish.

Tips for Using Internet Explorer Mode

Compatibility View: If a website still doesn’t display correctly in IE mode, try adding it to the Compatibility View list within Internet Explorer settings (accessible through the Edge settings).

If a website still doesn’t display correctly in IE mode, try adding it to the Compatibility View list within Internet Explorer settings (accessible through the Edge settings). Security: Be aware that Internet Explorer is no longer actively developed, so it may have security vulnerabilities. Only use it for trusted websites and applications.

Be aware that Internet Explorer is no longer actively developed, so it may have security vulnerabilities. Only use it for trusted websites and applications. Troubleshooting: If IE mode isn’t working, ensure that Internet Explorer is enabled in Windows Features (search for “Turn Windows features on or off”).

Internet Explorer vs. IE Mode in Edge

Feature Internet Explorer (Standalone) IE Mode in Edge Availability Not directly available Feature within Microsoft Edge Security Updates No longer receiving Receives Edge security updates Modern Web Support Limited Full Edge support for other sites Performance Slower Faster, leveraging Edge engine

Accessing Legacy Content on Windows 11

By utilizing Internet Explorer mode within Microsoft Edge, you can seamlessly access older websites and applications that require Internet Explorer’s rendering engine. This approach provides a balance between modern browsing capabilities and compatibility with legacy web technologies.

FAQ

How do I enable Internet Explorer on Windows 11? You don’t directly enable Internet Explorer. Instead, you enable Internet Explorer mode within Microsoft Edge.

Why is Internet Explorer not working on Windows 11? Internet Explorer as a standalone application is not available. You need to use IE mode within Edge. Ensure it’s enabled in Edge settings.

Is Internet Explorer still available? It’s not available as a standalone browser, but its core engine is accessible through IE mode in Microsoft Edge.

How do I open a website in Internet Explorer mode? Open the website in Microsoft Edge, click the three dots menu, and select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode.”

