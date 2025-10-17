How To Set Out Of Office In Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Setting up an out-of-office (OOO) auto-reply in Outlook is crucial for managing expectations when you’re unavailable. This feature automatically informs senders that you’re away and when they can expect a response, ensuring seamless communication and preventing important matters from being overlooked. Whether you’re on vacation, attending a conference, or simply need uninterrupted time, an OOO message keeps your contacts informed.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough on how to configure your out-of-office settings in Outlook. We’ll cover both the desktop application and the web version, ensuring you can set your auto-reply regardless of how you access your email. Let’s dive into how to set up your out of office in outlook.

Need to Set Up Your Out of Office in Outlook?

Setting Up Automatic Replies in Outlook Desktop

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your computer. Go to File: Click on the “File” tab located in the top-left corner of the Outlook window. Select Automatic Replies: In the “Info” section, click on the “Automatic Replies (Out of Office)” button. Enable Automatic Replies: In the “Automatic Replies” dialog box, select the “Send automatic replies” option. Set a Time Range (Optional): If you want your automatic replies to be active only during a specific period, check the “Only send during this time range” box. Then, specify the start and end dates and times. Compose Internal Auto-Reply: Under the “Inside My Organization” tab, type the message you want to send to colleagues within your company. Compose External Auto-Reply: Switch to the “Outside My Organization” tab. Check the “Auto-reply to people outside my organization” box and select either “My contacts only” or “Anyone outside my organization,” depending on your preference. Then, type the message you want external senders to receive. Save Your Settings: Click “OK” to save your automatic reply settings.

Setting Up Automatic Replies in Outlook Web (Outlook.com)

Open Outlook Web: Open your web browser and go to Outlook.com. Sign in with your Microsoft account if prompted. Go to Settings: Click the gear icon (Settings) in the top-right corner of the page. View All Outlook Settings: At the bottom of the Settings pane, click “View all Outlook settings.” Select Automatic Replies: In the “Settings” window, go to “Mail” > “Automatic replies.” Enable Automatic Replies: Toggle the “Turn on automatic replies” switch to the “On” position. Set a Time Range (Optional): If you want your automatic replies to be active only during a specific period, check the “Send replies only during a time period” box. Then, specify the start and end dates and times. Compose Internal Auto-Reply: In the “Send replies inside my organization” box, type the message you want to send to colleagues within your company. Compose External Auto-Reply: Check the “Send replies outside my organization” box. Choose whether to send replies to “Only send replies to people in my Contacts list” or “Send replies to all senders.” Then, type the message you want external senders to receive in the “Send replies to senders outside my organization” box. Save Your Settings: Click “Save” to save your automatic reply settings.

Tips for Effective Out-of-Office Messages

Be Clear About Your Return Date: Provide a specific date when you will be back in the office and able to respond to emails.

Provide a specific date when you will be back in the office and able to respond to emails. Offer Alternative Contacts: If possible, include the contact information of a colleague who can assist with urgent matters in your absence.

If possible, include the contact information of a colleague who can assist with urgent matters in your absence. Keep It Concise: Avoid lengthy explanations. A brief, professional message is usually best.

Avoid lengthy explanations. A brief, professional message is usually best. Proofread Your Message: Ensure your message is free of typos and grammatical errors.

Ensure your message is free of typos and grammatical errors. Consider Different Audiences: Tailor your internal and external messages to suit the respective audiences.

Essential Communication During Your Absence

Setting up an out-of-office reply in Outlook is a simple yet effective way to manage communication expectations while you’re away. By following these steps, you can ensure that your contacts are informed and that important matters are handled appropriately.

FAQ

How do I turn off automatic replies in Outlook? In the Outlook desktop app, go to File > Automatic Replies and select “Do not send automatic replies.” In Outlook Web, go to Settings > Mail > Automatic replies and toggle the “Turn on automatic replies” switch to the “Off” position.

Can I set up different out-of-office messages for internal and external recipients? Yes, Outlook allows you to create separate messages for colleagues within your organization and for external senders.

What should I include in my out-of-office message? Include your return date, an alternative contact for urgent matters, and a brief explanation of your absence.

How do I set up automatic replies for a shared mailbox in Outlook? You need to have full access permissions to the shared mailbox. Open the shared mailbox in Outlook, then follow the same steps as setting up automatic replies for your personal mailbox.

Can I set up automatic replies on my mobile device? Yes, you can set up automatic replies using the Outlook mobile app. The steps are similar to those for Outlook Web.

Outlook Out-of-Office Comparison

Feature Outlook Desktop Outlook Web (Outlook.com) Access Requires the Outlook desktop application Accessible from any web browser Time Range Yes, with specific start and end times Yes, with specific start and end times Internal/External Messages Separate tabs for internal and external messages Separate sections for internal and external messages Granularity of External Option to send to contacts only or all senders Option to send to contacts only or all senders Additional Options Rules and advanced settings available Limited advanced settings compared to desktop

Related reading